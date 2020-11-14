The scene inside: 'Taking in the weirdness' as cardboard cutouts and a few family members watch NU's home opener

What is the sound of 6,000 cardboard cutouts waving in the breeze?
This and other philosophical questions were raised Saturday as the Nebraska football played its latest home opener since 1895 in a mostly empty Memorial Stadium.
Yes, the scene was a strange one in a strange year, from the uncrowded walk on Stadium Drive to media members being asked to fill out and pass a COVID-19 screening before being allowed to head to the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s cutouts filled up much of the lower bowl in East Stadium, with Sections 5, 6 and 7 left empty for opposing fans. There were about 40 family members of Nittany Lions players spread across three sections. There were also about 40 rows’ worth of cutouts in the north end zone behind the goal posts.
That included the latest addition, Nebraska basketball five-star commitment Bryce McGowens, along with fellow recruits Keisei Tominaga and Wilhelm Breidenbach.
UNL chancellor Ronnie Green was in two places at once, with a cutout in the north end zone, and another in the tunnel the Huskers walk through to get to the field.
"It’s going to be a completely different feeling; it’s going to be strange to all of us,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said on his pregame radio show.
Nebraska senior deputy athletic director Garrett Klassy said that of the 300 full-sized tunnel cutouts available for sale, about 250 had been purchased. Overall revenue from the sale of all the cutouts in the stadium, Klassy said, was bout $400,000.
There did not appear to be any cutouts of older fans asking younger fans in front of them to sit down.
The cardboard, along with the several dozen Nebraska parents and family members in West Stadium, were treated to a prerecorded pregame show from the NU band that aired on the stadium’s video screens while the field itself sat empty.
Why were the Nebraska fans on the west side of the stadium? Because that’s where Nebraska set up its sideline.
It was believed to be the first time the Huskers were on the west sideline for nearly 60 years. Bob Devaney moved NU to the east sideline when he became head coach in 1962.
While no official reason for the switch was given before the game, it appeared NU might have made the move in order to better conceal the signals it sent onto the field. A pair of staffers held up large white squares of cardboard between the press box and whoever was sending in signals to the offense or defense on each play.
There was a Tunnel Walk, complete with smoke. There were red balloons released by NU staffers after Luke McCaffrey’s touchdown on Nebraska’s opening drive.
There was also a voice overheard in the press box.
“Just taking in the weirdness,” it said.
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14
