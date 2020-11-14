The scene inside: 'Taking in the weirdness' as cardboard cutouts and a few family members watch NU's home opener

Nebraska senior deputy athletic director Garrett Klassy said that of the 300 full-sized tunnel cutouts available for sale, about 250 had been purchased. Overall revenue from the sale of all the cutouts in the stadium, Klassy said, was bout $400,000.

There did not appear to be any cutouts of older fans asking younger fans in front of them to sit down.

The cardboard, along with the several dozen Nebraska parents and family members in West Stadium, were treated to a prerecorded pregame show from the NU band that aired on the stadium’s video screens while the field itself sat empty.

Why were the Nebraska fans on the west side of the stadium? Because that’s where Nebraska set up its sideline.

It was believed to be the first time the Huskers were on the west sideline for nearly 60 years. Bob Devaney moved NU to the east sideline when he became head coach in 1962.

While no official reason for the switch was given before the game, it appeared NU might have made the move in order to better conceal the signals it sent onto the field. A pair of staffers held up large white squares of cardboard between the press box and whoever was sending in signals to the offense or defense on each play.