Don Fischer remembers I.M. Hipp.
Indiana's legendary play-by-play voice was on the call the last time the Hoosiers visited Memorial Stadium, on Oct. 1, 1977. Nebraska won 31-13 over Lee Corso-coached Indiana that day.
And Fischer's memory of the game is sharp. Hipp, making his first career start, ran for a then-school record 254 yards on 28 carries.
"I just remember him going nuts on us and just running all over the field," Fischer said Saturday. "I can't remember the final score, something 62-17 or something like that. But he was tremendous. He was a tremendous player."
You can forgive Fischer for not remembering every detail from that day. Now in his 47th season behind the microphone, Fischer has called more than 1,900 Indiana football and basketball games, including every basketball game between Nebraska and Indiana.
And you see some things in 47 years. Fischer has four NCAA basketball championship games on his resume, on top of his football duties.
Fischer is tied for the second-longest football radio tenure in the country, and has no plans to slow down. His first year calling Indiana games was 1973 — Tom Osborne's first season as Nebraska's head coach.
"I wouldn't be in this business if it wasn't for doing play-by-play. I really love doing it, and I still do two sports, I do the coach's talk show, and I don't do anything else. My summers are free. Why would I quit?" Fischer said with a smile. "As long as my health is good and my brain is functioning — it's not functioning like it used to, but it's in the ballpark — and I know when I'm not good enough, my wife will tell me."
Fischer's longevity stands out in a world where things seem to change overnight. In the same five decades Fischer has been behind the mic, Nebraska football has had five play-by-play men: Lyell Bremser, Kent Pavelka, Warren Swain, Jim Rose and Greg Sharpe.
It has been the only job Fischer has ever wanted. He had a chance in 1987 to become the radio voice of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, but family obligations led to him staying with the Hoosiers.
"I was blessed to be at Indiana starting in ’73 and got to do both football and basketball, which is what I've always wanted to do," Fischer said. "I have never regretted being at Indiana. It's been a great place to do my work."
And while plenty has changed in Fischer's time, one thing, he said, has remained the same.
"The thing that always strikes me when we come to Nebraska is how nice the people are. It's just the most hospitable people in the world, I think," Fischer said. "They don't tell you, 'Well, we hope you beat Nebraska,' but it's really fun from that aspect of it.
"The general feel here is the same. It hasn't changed. The culture seems to be the same, and there is an unbelievable love for football here, which I wish we had in Indiana."
Fischer remains a throwback. A 30-time Indiana Sportscaster of the Year, he's not on social media. His pleasant demeanor exudes the joy of a man comfortable in his skin despite a world that has changed around him.
"There's so many things that have changed," Fischer said, "except for me."
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws as he's about to be hit by Indiana's Micah McFadden in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey tries to get between Indiana's Andre Brown (14) and James Miller (8) on a third-quarter run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) and the Huskers coaching staff during an injury timeout in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on a third-quarter run against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) tackle Indiana running back Stevie Scott III Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey looks to make a throw against Indiana in second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) escapes from Indiana defensive players Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away from a tackle by Indiana's Micah McFadden (47) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) gets tackled by Indiana's Jerome Johnson (front right) and Bryant Fitzgerald (left) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) gets a pass interference call as he defends Indiana Ty Fryfogle (3) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (center) escapes from Indiana defensive linemen Alfred Bryant (92) and Sio Nofoagatoto'a Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) is pushed out of bounds by Indiana defensive lineman Alfred Bryant in second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) can't quite stop Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) from scoring in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) makes a throw in second-half action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Wan'Dale Robinson (1) spins in an attempt to evade Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones (7) in second-half action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (center left) gets tackled by Indiana's Jerome Johnson (98) and Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen throws out his arms to signal that Nebraska place-kicker Barret Pickering's (not pictured) field goal is no good Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson throws his arms up as Indiana's Alfred Bryant lays on him, slowing down the Huskers' momentum in the red zone in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Khalil Bryant (29) tries to take out Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller (31) tackles Indiana's Peyton Ramsey (12) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry celebrates after a play Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Flag-bearers walk on to the field Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) goes on a first-down run in the fourth quarter as Huskers head coach Scott Frost (left) looks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey takes off on a fourth-quarter run against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks on to the field Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Herbie Husker wears a U.S. Army uniform Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
The Husker student section holds up letters spelling "True Grit" before a game against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mill looks for a pass Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) shown warming up on Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field on Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) is pressured by Indiana's Micah McFadden in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson walks off the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
LINCOLN, NEB. - 10/26/2019 - Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) (right) scores a touchdown on Saturday, October 26, 2019, during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) shown Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska offensive lineman Boe Wilson (56) is looked at on the field after getting injured during a play Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (bottom) tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska Barret Pickering (32) after missing a field-goal attempt against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez seen with a headset on the sideline during first-half action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral makes a throw as a game official signals an offensive holding penalty during second-half game action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) can't quite defend Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) drops the ball as he's tackled by Indiana defensive lineman Alfred Bryant (92) during second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs with the ball as he tries to escape a tackle from Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) is pressured by Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) fumbles the ball on a hit by Indiana's Alfred Bryant in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) puts a stiff arm on Indiana's Jamar Johnson in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) puts a stiff arm on Indiana's Jamar Johnson (22) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Stevie Scott III (8) (center) is tackled by Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Whop Philyor (1) shown along with JoJo Domann on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
A pass intended for Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (left) goes incomplete on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) commits pass interference on Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) gets interefered with by Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) in the third quarter
on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) celebrates with quarterback Noah Vedral (16) after Vedral scored the Huskers' second touchdown Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (right) scores the Huskers' first touchdown on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) makes a catch under pressure from Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) breaks through the Indiana defense in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
ebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) makes a catch under pressure from Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) walks off the field next to head coach Scott Frost (right) during the first half against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) runs with the ball during the first half against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska Barret Pickering (32) misses a field-goal attempt against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) gets a little help from lineman Trent Hixson, who grabs Indiana's Shamar Jones (96) on a second-quarter run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) sacks Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) has a word with an official after a penalty negated a Husker first down in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral scores the Huskers' first touchdown on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) stands on the sidelines wearing a headset during Saturday's game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska place-kicker Barret Pickering misses a field-goal attempt on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Khalil Bryant (29) tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) fumbles the ball as Indiana's Jamar Johnson tackles him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) holds out the ball to try to get a touchdown Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) has a word with wide receiver Mike Williams after a penalty negated a Husker first down in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (2) and Luke McCaffrey (2) prior to hosting Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey warms up before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska recruit Laterie Kinsler (right) talks with Huskers special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt before kickoff against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Walter E. Carter Jr. (right), the priority candidate to be the next president of University of Nebraska, with his wife Lynda Carter, watch the pregame action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Attending his first Nebraska football game, Andre Powell from North Carolina walks around the "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial at the Husker Nation Pavilion before the the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Cornhusker Marching Band member Nathan McGahan performs before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) greets fans before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Braylon Quintana, 7, of Kearney greets football players before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost greets fans before the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska fans get ready to photograph the team walking into Memorial Stadium before the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
