{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost greets fans before the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Don Fischer remembers I.M. Hipp.

Indiana's legendary play-by-play voice was on the call the last time the Hoosiers visited Memorial Stadium, on Oct. 1, 1977. Nebraska won 31-13 over Lee Corso-coached Indiana that day.

And Fischer's memory of the game is sharp. Hipp, making his first career start, ran for a then-school record 254 yards on 28 carries.

"I just remember him going nuts on us and just running all over the field," Fischer said Saturday. "I can't remember the final score, something 62-17 or something like that. But he was tremendous. He was a tremendous player."

You can forgive Fischer for not remembering every detail from that day. Now in his 47th season behind the microphone, Fischer has called more than 1,900 Indiana football and basketball games, including every basketball game between Nebraska and Indiana.

And you see some things in 47 years. Fischer has four NCAA basketball championship games on his resume, on top of his football duties.

Fischer is tied for the second-longest football radio tenure in the country, and has no plans to slow down. His first year calling Indiana games was 1973 — Tom Osborne's first season as Nebraska's head coach.

"I wouldn't be in this business if it wasn't for doing play-by-play. I really love doing it, and I still do two sports, I do the coach's talk show, and I don't do anything else. My summers are free. Why would I quit?" Fischer said with a smile. "As long as my health is good and my brain is functioning — it's not functioning like it used to, but it's in the ballpark — and I know when I'm not good enough, my wife will tell me."

Fischer's longevity stands out in a world where things seem to change overnight. In the same five decades Fischer has been behind the mic, Nebraska football has had five play-by-play men: Lyell Bremser, Kent Pavelka, Warren Swain, Jim Rose and Greg Sharpe.

It has been the only job Fischer has ever wanted. He had a chance in 1987 to become the radio voice of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, but family obligations led to him staying with the Hoosiers.

"I was blessed to be at Indiana starting in ’73 and got to do both football and basketball, which is what I've always wanted to do," Fischer said. "I have never regretted being at Indiana. It's been a great place to do my work."

And while plenty has changed in Fischer's time, one thing, he said, has remained the same.

"The thing that always strikes me when we come to Nebraska is how nice the people are. It's just the most hospitable people in the world, I think," Fischer said. "They don't tell you, 'Well, we hope you beat Nebraska,' but it's really fun from that aspect of it.

"The general feel here is the same. It hasn't changed. The culture seems to be the same, and there is an unbelievable love for football here, which I wish we had in Indiana."

Fischer remains a throwback. A 30-time Indiana Sportscaster of the Year, he's not on social media. His pleasant demeanor exudes the joy of a man comfortable in his skin despite a world that has changed around him.

"There's so many things that have changed," Fischer said, "except for me."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Load comments