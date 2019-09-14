{{featured_button_text}}

If only he could have seen what was coming.

Alex Henery was back on the Memorial Stadium turf Saturday night, honored as part of the 2019 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame class.

A first-team All-American in 2010, Henery played three years in the NFL. He set accuracy records both in college and the professional ranks.

One of the best to ever do it at a school that has produced its share of good kickers, Henery lives in his native Omaha now, working as a project manager for Tetrad Property Group. He hasn't been far away, and has watched in recent weeks as the Huskers' kicking situation has become more and more of an adventure.

It was rarely adventurous for Henery, an Omaha Burke grad who hit 89 percent of his career field goals and famously banged home a 57-yarder to help beat Colorado in 2008.

Still, Henery can relate to what NU's kickers are experiencing.

"Last week (at Colorado) was a tough situation for them to go through," Henery said. "But they'll rebound and they'll hit some good ones here in the games to come."

Isaac Armstrong drilled a 36-yarder on Nebraska's first possession, seemingly proving Henery right. Then a cavalcade of bloopers followed.

But kicker is a unique position in this game. A short memory and a strong psyche are required. Henery said he's refrained from reaching out to give Nebraska's specialists advice. 

"If they need something, they'll find me," Henery said. "They've (NU's kickers) gotten this far (to the college level) for a reason, and they'll figure it out and they'll be good."

Henery said the phone call telling him he'd been inducted into NU's hall of fame came as a surprise. 

"It's a very cool honor," Henery said. "It's definitely humbling. It's cool to be a part of this group and be honored this way."

Three other Huskers joined Henery in the hall of fame class:

Greg Jorgensen, who was a three-year starter at offensive guard in the mid-1970s. Jorgensen was an all-Big Eight pick in his final two seasons, and the Minden native was 10th-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 1978.

Mark Behning was an all-Big Eight tackle for Nebraska in the early 1980s, and was a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1985.

Jay Foreman played for three national championship teams, including making 12 starts for the 1997 team. He was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, and spent eight seasons in the NFL.

Former Nebraska-Kearney wide receiver Richie Ross was inducted as a state college player, while former Chadron State coach and athletic director Brad Smith was inducted as well. Smith was the first coach added to the hall since 2012.

Butch Hug and Shot Kleen were honored as Lyell Bremser Special Merit Award winners.

* Saturday marked the unofficial 25th anniversary of Nebraska's Tunnel Walk. The first tunnel walk took place Sept. 17, 1994, just before a game against UCLA.

* Recently retired women’s bowling coach Bill Straub was recognized between the first and second quarters. The Nebraska legend received a big ovation from the Memorial Stadium crowd.

