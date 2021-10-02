The Scene: Frost's idea comes to fruition as Huskers exit team buses looking especially spiffy

Long story short, the process of getting it done has kept Rutt busy in recent weeks.

He measured some 100 players for their suits Aug. 11, a process that took 2½ hours. After the suits were delivered to Gary Michael’s, Rutt’s tailor worked on them for a solid month.

This week, Rutt went to the stadium as all the players tried on their suits — paid for by the university as part of an allotment for team-required apparel.

“They were excited about it,” said Rutt, a 46-year-old Hastings native who’s worked for Novotny for 27 years. “It’s a nice suit, an all-wool suit.”

The players showed off the new look at a different drop-off point than usual. This time, they got off buses near Selleck Hall and the Student Union and walked through the new student tailgate area north of the Union before proceeding to Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska will wear the suits for all homes games.

Frost originally requested black suits.