The Scene: From retirement to dad-coach, Alex Gordon living the dream as a family man

Even now, it's tough for Nebraska football fan Alex Gordon to go completely unnoticed.
Standing on a crowded sideline in the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium on Saturday in the minutes before Nebraska took on Ohio State, Gordon sported a red Husker baseball cap pulled low over his eyes, and a red hoodie. He snapped cellphone photos of his kids. He joked with some family members. At least one fan asked, "Who's that guy?"
"Got kids, friends, everything (here)," Gordon said. "Nothing better than Saturday in November, watching a football game."
Gordon was back in his hometown to help surprise the Hastings Little League baseball team, which was recognized during the first quarter after qualifying for this summer's Little League World Series, where it became the first Nebraska team to win multiple games in the event.
It's the kind of thing Gordon can do with ease now, one year into his retirement after a 14-year MLB career with the Kansas City Royals. Four months prior, he made the trip up I-29 to serve as the torch lighter for the Cornhusker State Games.
"Our family's fully committed to Kansas City with just activities, sports, school," Gordon said. "(But) we want to get back here more, (we) still have a place here. Just try to get back as much as possible."
It's been a fun year just being a dad, Gordon said, after announcing his retirement from professional baseball in September 2020. He left the game as one of the most beloved figures in Royals history, a World Series champion, multiple Gold Glove winner, owner of one of the most iconic moments in franchise history with his Game 1 home run in the 2015 World Series.
"I'm very fortunate, very lucky that I was, first of all, given this opportunity," Gordon said back then, during his retirement announcement. "I was a little kid in Nebraska playing baseball and wanted to just play for any MLB team possible.
"But being fortunate and lucky enough to get drafted by the team that you grew up watching was pretty ideal, I would say. And then to be able to play your whole career with that team — very humbled by that, very fortunate, and very blessed."
Gordon's been blessed, too, to have the summer of 2021 free to spend at home. He coached his son's baseball team, catching up on the time he lost with his boys during his playing days.
"It's actually been a lot better than I thought it would be," Gordon said of being a coach. "None of the kids really knew actually who I am, but they just treat me like dad and like coach. So it's great."
He stays connected to the Nebraska baseball program through his close ties with head coach Will Bolt and a strong friendship with old Lincoln Southeast classmate Jeff Christy.
"It was really awesome to see them do what they did last year," Bolt said of the NU baseball team.