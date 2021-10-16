The Scene: Falck family relishes Levi's return to home state in Husker red

"I know it's always been his dream to play bigger, and so when he threw his name in the transfer portal, he was just so excited to have the look at Nebraska," Lisa said. "He just feels blessed."

Levi caught 70 passes for 774 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons at South Dakota before deciding to try his hand at the FBS level.

After growing up watching the Golden Gophers, he didn't get much of a look. Minnesota talked to him about walking on, but didn't really follow up, Lisa said. The Gophers' baseball team wanted him to come home to play shortstop.

"When I entered the transfer portal (after the 2019 season), they kind of were iffy on that and backed out," Levi said earlier this week. "So I don’t like Minnesota. I don’t like Minnesota at all."

The game is a subject that came up often between Falck and Benhart leading up to the game.

“We’re locker buddies, so he’s right next to me in the locker room,” Falck said. “We always talk about how we don’t like Minnesota and we’ve got to beat them.”

“He’s fired up just to be starting,” Falck added. “And even more fired up to get a chance to beat our hometown.”