The Scene: Daniels family enjoyed season with two sons on Nebraska football team

Tony Daniels knows his sons, Darrion and Damion Daniels, appreciated just how special this season was for the brothers, playing on the Nebraska football team at the same time.
Darrion is a senior nose guard. He joined the Huskers in January as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, but quickly became a team captain and starter.
In Lincoln he joined his brother, Damion, a sophomore who plays the same position.
“That’s all they talk about is the opportunity to be on the field together and playing on the same team,” said Tony Daniels before Nebraska’s final game of the season against Iowa on Friday. “I think Darrion has got the leg up. Darrion always says, ‘Look, I went to two Power Five schools, and Damion, you only went to one.’”
Tony Daniels and the boys’ mother, Rhonda Daniels, really appreciated the season. Instead of deciding what college football game they were going to attend each week, they just headed from their home in Dallas to wherever the Huskers played.
Football has been a big part of their lives for many years. There were years when Damion was playing junior high games on Tuesdays and Darrion in varsity games on Fridays. Then they were both playing together on Fridays.
“But then when one decided to go to Oklahoma State, and one decided to go to Nebraska, we were like, ‘How are we going to do it?’” Tony Daniels said. “They both play on Saturday, so that’s when we had to map things out. It was always fun because if we were at Damion’s game, then we had other family that were at Darrion’s game. The whole time they always got support from everybody.”
Darrion Daniels was one of 22 seniors honored before the game. The players got a hug from coach Scott Frost, and ran through a line formed by of the rest of the players before greeting their parents waiting at the middle of the field.
The senior class includes players from 12 states, with seven from Nebraska. Fifteen of the seniors have already graduated.
Tunnel Walk comes alive: It can get a little negative around here during the season — especially during stretches like the recent four-game losing streak — but when it’s time for the next game to start, most fans seem to regain hope and be all in on the Huskers.
That’s what it felt like just outside the Nebraska locker room during the Tunnel Walk on Friday. Children lined both sides of the tunnel, where hundreds of fans were waiting to cheer the team onto the field. When the lights went down, and the Tunnel Walk was about to begin, hundreds of fans raised their cellphone cameras up in unison to record the scene. A middle school student tried to start a chant of “I hate Iowa.” When the captains were the first players out of the locker room, Mohamed Barry and Matt Farniok slapped hands with kids lining the tunnel to the field.
Then came Frost — with a slight smile — and the rest of the Huskers.
Going deep
* Man, isn’t college football great. Matt Waldoch, a player on the Nebraska club soccer team from Illinois, went from working in a restaurant in downtown Lincoln earlier this fall to talking with Frost about their mutual interest in the Chicago Cubs. Then on Friday, Waldoch kicked a 41-yard field goal on a rainy day against Iowa, making him 4-for-4 on field goals as a college football player.
* Say this about this season, the games almost always felt like they had a little bit of everything. This week, that included three Nebraska players attempting a pass in the first quarter, a 38-yard interception return for a Nebraska TD immediately followed by a 95-yard kickoff return for an Iowa TD, and a game-winning field goal with 1 second left in the game.
Watch: Spirit outside Memorial Stadium
