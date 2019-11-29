The Scene: Daniels family enjoyed season with two sons on Nebraska football team

Tony Daniels knows his sons, Darrion and Damion Daniels, appreciated just how special this season was for the brothers, playing on the Nebraska football team at the same time.

Darrion is a senior nose guard. He joined the Huskers in January as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, but quickly became a team captain and starter.

In Lincoln he joined his brother, Damion, a sophomore who plays the same position.

“That’s all they talk about is the opportunity to be on the field together and playing on the same team,” said Tony Daniels before Nebraska’s final game of the season against Iowa on Friday. “I think Darrion has got the leg up. Darrion always says, ‘Look, I went to two Power Five schools, and Damion, you only went to one.’”

Tony Daniels and the boys’ mother, Rhonda Daniels, really appreciated the season. Instead of deciding what college football game they were going to attend each week, they just headed from their home in Dallas to wherever the Huskers played.

Football has been a big part of their lives for many years. There were years when Damion was playing junior high games on Tuesdays and Darrion in varsity games on Fridays. Then they were both playing together on Fridays.