The scene: Black jerseys, and the lackluster play that seems to come with them, make a return

Perhaps it’s time to give the black jerseys a proper burial.

Or burning, depending on who you ask.

Nebraska broke out this year’s version of its alternate Blackshirt uniforms Saturday against Illinois, and for the fourth time since the program decided to add alternate jerseys to the wardrobe, the Huskers lost while wearing black as a primary color.

NU fell to 0-4 in black jerseys, with Saturday’s game joining defeats against UCLA in 2013, Northwestern in 2015 and Indiana in 2019 on the inglorious list.

In all four games, Nebraska allowed at least 30 points.

The jerseys don't play the games of course. The players wearing them do.

And the Huskers' performance, just days after it was revealed that Nebraska had handed out its coveted Blackshirt practice jerseys earlier in the week, brought a certain gravity to NU coach Scott Frost’s words from Thursday.

“They don’t have them permanently. If they don’t live up to the standards of a Blackshirt, they won’t keep them. I don’t want this to be like Halloween where you just walk up and knock on the door and get a piece of candy. It’s got to be a little harder than that,” Frost said.