The Scene: Big day for former Husker Demoine Adams, 'generally' welcoming MSU fans and a restaurant review

You want some more East Lansing pregame flavor? I'll say Michigan State fans were generally very welcoming, with emphasis on "generally." Jake, a Husker fan from Lincoln, says he stepped out of his Uber ride and immediately had an expletive hurled in his direction.

"That's OK," he told me. "I think it's because they know it's going to be a tough game."

Jake added that the Michigan State fan's rude comment may have been the result of his friend's red sports jacket, which featured "Huskers" in white lettering in random spots on the jacket. By the way, he purchased the jacket at Target for $30. Seems like a bargain, particularly if you're planning an NU football road trip.

Harper's, by the way, is a comfortable spot to enjoy game watching in advance of a game at Spartan Stadium. It was about 50% full about four hours before kickoff, with a dozen Nebraska fans in the crowd. Friday night, though, the place was packed and roaring with college-age patrons. A very lively scene, I'm told.

On the downside, Harper's turkey club on the lunch menu was on the bland side. More bacon, please. But Journal Star football writer Parker Gabriel said his cheeseburger was "pretty good," and the service was excellent.

Hopefully, Adams was treated well in Harper's on his big day.

Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

