The Scene: Autographs, high-fives and father-son time at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019

Between the crisp weather, the breeze tunneling down Stadium Drive and the red-clad patrons making their way toward Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, one could have almost mistaken April 17 for Oct. 17.

OK, maybe not quite, but more than 3,000 fans gladly snapped up free tickets to watch the Huskers practice two weeks before a much bigger crowd will convene for the Red-White Spring Game.

It marked the first time since November 2019 that the general public has been allowed inside the historic building. Last year's spring game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Big Ten only allowed for parents and a very select few to attend regular-season games in the fall.

Big screens are nice and all, but there's just something different about the real thing.

"It's exciting because it's been a long time," said longtime Lincoln resident Brady Skinner outside the stadium as he and his 7-year-old son, Justus, made their way toward their seats.

Skinner tries to make it to a game or two each season, but Justus had never been inside. Asked if he was looking forward to seeing the Huskers, he smiled big from behind a mask and nodded his head.