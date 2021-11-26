The scene: Adrian's senior salute, and the view of gameday for a new fan from Liverpool

Adrian Martinez got a loud, warm ovation from Nebraska football fans during Senior Day ceremonies on Saturday.
The Husker quarterback didn’t play against Iowa after having shoulder surgery earlier in the week. While Martinez could come back and play for the Huskers again next season, coach Scott Frost wanted Martinez to take part in Senior Day so the fans could honor him.
Martinez was one of 18 players who took part in Senior Day ceremonies. That happened about 30 minutes before the game, but the stadium was still about half full.
When the players were introduced, their names and photos were shown on the video board above the Tunnel Walk entrance.
The players were greeted by Frost and took a photo with the coach. Several of the Nebraska assistant coaches also stayed on the field to greet the seniors.
The families of the seniors were lined up on the field and lingered for several minutes taking photos.
Here's the full list of players who were honored; as Frost said Wednesday, just because a player is walking for Senior Day doesn't mean he's necessarily leaving the program after this year:
Tight end Austin Allen (going to the NFL), defensive back Kyan Brumfield, kicker Connor Culp (senior), defensive lineman Damion Daniels, safety Marquel Dismuke (senior), outside linebacker JoJo Domann (senior), wide receiver Levi Falck (senior), defensive lineman Colton Feist, wide receiver Wyatt Liewer, defensive back Lane McCallum, offensive lineman Matt Sichterman, defensive lineman Ben Stille (senior), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (NFL), defensive lineman Deontre Thomas, wide receiver Samori Toure (senior), defensive lineman Chris Walker, safety Deontai Williams (senior) and Martinez.
Fan from Liverpool hooked on Huskers
Nebraska’s season wasn't good, with the Huskers finishing with a 3-9 record.
But for Pam McGuigan, this was the first season she got to experience as a Nebraska fan, and she really enjoyed it. She lived most of her life in Liverpool, England, but now she’s hooked on going to Nebraska football games.
And while many Nebraska fans have only ever been fans of the Huskers, McGuigan’s outsider view is a reminder of how special and unique Husker fans are.
McGuigan and her husband, John, moved to Lincoln about two years ago when John got a job at Hudl, a sports company based in downtown Lincoln that aids players and coaches with video analysis. McGuigan, 34, is a legal assistant in Lincoln.
Her first time going to a Nebraska game was for this season’s first home game against Fordham, and she’s been back for every home game.
“There is nothing like seeing a whole stadium packed out with Husker fans,” McGuigan said. “Husker fans, there is something special about them, and there is a magic in the air. When the national anthem starts, it just makes you all goose-bumpy and you feel really proud to be a part of it.”
McGuigan is grateful for how welcoming people in Lincoln have been, and how their new friends made sure they experienced a Husker gameday.
“They’ve introduced us to beer darts and all other sorts of drinking games that you shouldn’t do at 8:30 in the morning,” McGuigan said.
She had only been to one football game before this year when there was an NFL game at Wembley Stadium in London. McGuigan feels like she’s learned a little more about football every week.
So, now how does McGuigan explain the culture of American football to friends and family back home?
“It’s got tradition,” McGuigan said. “There is a lot of atmosphere and buildup and excitement. I know, obviously, they haven’t done that well this season, but everyone is just so pumped and ready to go for it. I think that atmosphere is electric. In the UK when the team isn’t doing that great, people can start to drop out and not be as religious with going. But here everyone still goes, and everyone is still pumped for it.”
Photos: It's Black Friday, and that means Nebraska and Iowa are on the football field
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26