The scene: Adrian's senior salute, and the view of gameday for a new fan from Liverpool

Fan from Liverpool hooked on Huskers

Nebraska’s season wasn't good, with the Huskers finishing with a 3-9 record.

But for Pam McGuigan, this was the first season she got to experience as a Nebraska fan, and she really enjoyed it. She lived most of her life in Liverpool, England, but now she’s hooked on going to Nebraska football games.

And while many Nebraska fans have only ever been fans of the Huskers, McGuigan’s outsider view is a reminder of how special and unique Husker fans are.

McGuigan and her husband, John, moved to Lincoln about two years ago when John got a job at Hudl, a sports company based in downtown Lincoln that aids players and coaches with video analysis. McGuigan, 34, is a legal assistant in Lincoln.

Her first time going to a Nebraska game was for this season’s first home game against Fordham, and she’s been back for every home game.

“There is nothing like seeing a whole stadium packed out with Husker fans,” McGuigan said. “Husker fans, there is something special about them, and there is a magic in the air. When the national anthem starts, it just makes you all goose-bumpy and you feel really proud to be a part of it.”