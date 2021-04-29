The Red-White Spring Game rosters are set. Check them out here

The Huskers split their quarterbacks up with Adrian Martinez and Matt Masker on the Red Team and freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg on the White.

All 137 players on the spring game roster are listed, even though several are not expected to play due to varying degrees of injury. For example, freshman tight end Thomas Fidone is listed on the Red Team even though he's having knee surgery Thursday and will not be back until mid-season at the earliest.