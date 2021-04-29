 Skip to main content
The Red-White Spring Game rosters are set. Check them out here
The Red-White Spring Game rosters are set. Check them out here

Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (2) and Matt Masker (18) greet freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) on the sidelines during a football practice Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett go deep on a Red-White Spring Game preview, what can be learned from the scrimmage and what's already been gleaned from spring ball. Plus, a preview of the recruiting weekend, a big home series for baseball and whether Sipple gets to drive the bulldozer at Friday's groundbreaking ceremony on NU's football facility project. 

Nebraska on Thursday released its rosters for the Red-White Spring game. 

The Huskers split their quarterbacks up with Adrian Martinez and Matt Masker on the Red Team and freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg on the White. 

All 137 players on the spring game roster are listed, even though several are not expected to play due to varying degrees of injury. For example, freshman tight end Thomas Fidone is listed on the Red Team even though he's having knee surgery Thursday and will not be back until mid-season at the earliest

Check them out below: 

Red Team White Team
#2 Adrian Martinez, QB #0 Pheldarius Payne, OLB
#2 Caleb Tannor, OLB #0 Jaquez Yant, RB
#3 Will Honas, ILB #4 Myles Farmer, S
#3 Jamie Nance, WR #8 Logan Smothers, QB
#4 Alante Brown, WR #10 Jackson Hannah, ILB
#5 Omar Manning, WR #10 Heinrich Haarberg, QB
#5 Cam Taylor-Britt, CB #11 Braxton Clark, CB
#6 Quinton Newsome, CB #12 Will Nixon, WR
#6 Samori Toure, WR #14 Rahmir Johnson, RB
#7 Tamon Lynum, CB #15 Zavier Betts, WR
#8 Deontai Williams, S #16 Nadab Joseph, CB
#9 Marquel Dismuke, S #17 Jimari Butler, OLB
#10 Demariyon Houston, WR #19 Barron Miles Jr., WR
#11 Austin Allen, TE #21 Noa Pola-Gates, S
#12 Marques Buford Jr., DB #22 Eteva Mauga-Clements, ILB
#13 JoJo Domann, OLB #23 Isaac Gifford, S
#17 Ty Hahn, WR #24 Blaise Gunnerson, OLB
#18 Matt Masker, QB #25 Zach Schlager, ILB
#19 Seth Malcom, ILB #26 Cooper Jewett , RB
#21 Marvin Scott III, RB #28 Sevion Morrison, RB
#22 Gabe Ervin Jr., RB #30 Randolph Kpai, ILB
#24 Thomas Fidone II, TE #32 Ryan Novosel , PK
#25 Ronald Thompkins, RB #35 Trevin Luben, RB
#28 Luke Reimer, ILB #37 Isaiah Harris, RB
#29 Ashton Hausmann, DB #37 Phalen Sanford, CB
#30 Markese Stepp, RB #38 Brody Belt, WR
#31 Chris Kolarevic, LB #38 Damian Jackson, OLB
#31 Zach Weinmaster, RB #41 Garrett Snodgrass, ILB
#33 Connor Culp, PK #42 Broc Douglass, WR
#33 Javin Wright, S #47 Austin Jablonski, WR
#34 Simon Otte, OLB #48 Lane McCallum, S
#34 Beau Psencik, RB #49 Nate Boerkircher, TE
#36 Chase Contreraz, PK #51 Braden Klover, ILB
#39 Garrett Hustedt, ILB #52 Mosai Newsom, DL
#40 Daniel Cerni, P #53 Jake Archer, ILB
#40 Darius Moore, DB #55 Brig Banks, LS
#41 Elliott Brown, WR #57 Drew Monin, ILB
#42 Nick Henrich, ILB #62 Noah Stafursky, OL
#43 Mason Nieman, S #63 Ru’Quan Buckley, DL
#44 Garrett Nelson, OLB #63 Nouredin Nouili, OL
#45 David Alston, OLB #66 Ezra Miller, OL
#46 John Goodwin, TE #71 Keegan Menning, OL
#47 Tyson Guzman, S #72 Nash Hutmacher, DL
#51 Cameron Jurgens, OL #73 Broc Bando, OL
#53 Riley Moses, OL #74 Brant Banks, OL
#54 Bryce Benhart, OL #75 Trent Hixson, OL
#54 Ryan Schommer, OLB #77 Michael Lynn, OL
#55 Chris Walker, DL #78 Jimmy Fritzsche, OL
#56 Grant Tagge, ILB #79 Alex Conn, OL
#57 Ethan Piper, OL #80 Jacob Herbek, DL
#58 Ian Boerkircher, OL #82 Colton Feist, DL
#58 Chris Cassidy, ILB #83 Sam Shurtleff, OLB
#59 Henry Lutovsky, OL #84 Eli Richter, OLB
#59 Caden McCormack, ILB #85 John Bullock, OLB
#65 Teddy Prochazka, OL #85 Wyatt Liewer, WR
#69 Turner Corcoran, OL #87 Chris Hickman, WR
#70 Matt Sichterman, OL #88 Levi Falck, WR
#73 Baylor Brannen, DL #90 William Przystup, P
#74 Brant Banks, OL #91 Jordon Riley, DL
#77 Michael Lynn, OL #92 Tate Wildeman, DL
#81 James Carnie, TE #93 Gabe Heins, PK
#81 Nick Leader, OLB #95 Grant Detlefsen, P
#83 Travis Vokolek, TE #96 Tyler Crawford, PK
#89 Jamin Graham, DL #96 Camden Witucki, LS
#89 Oliver Martin, WR
#91 Cameron Pieper, LS
#93 Damion Daniels, DL
#94 Cade Mueller, LS
#95 Ben Stille, DL
#96 Marquis Black, DL
#97 Deontre Thomas, DL
#98 Casey Rogers, DL
#99 Ty Robinson, DL

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

