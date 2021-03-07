The reasoning, risks and rewards of Nebraska athletics moving its multimedia rights operation in-house

There is also potential upside, though.

“If you can make that big commitment, you understand what it takes, you structure your team smartly, you hire experienced people; the advantage, of course, is you get to keep all the profit and you’re not sharing any of it,” Bloem said. “As always, there’s benefits on both sides, you just have to be willing to take a risk and jump in both feet.”

The other protection is that there’s no long-term contract involved in running operations internally. If it doesn’t go as planned, NU could go back to a multimedia rights partner down the road.

“We want this to be a long-term solution, but we want to be nimble, we need to be flexible (right now),” Klassy said.

Some of the newly unlocked flexibility NU has includes increased control over the programming on its radio network. It also gives the department flexibility to be creative as name, image and likeness developments continue at the national and NCAA level.