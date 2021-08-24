The reason for newly minted NU captain Damion Daniels' ascension? 'He's full throttle every single day'

“They all kind of gravitated toward him because he took a step forward,” Tuioti said. “Leaders, they take a step forward and they lead the charge and they’re not holding anything back. That’s the thing about him. He’s emptied the tank every time in practice. That’s what really stood out to everybody is when they saw him come to work. He’s coming to work. He’s not holding anything back. He doesn’t have a governor. No saying, ‘I’m only going to do 80% today.’

“He’s full-throttle every single day, every single practice and he hasn’t stopped yet. So, if he continues to do that, the sky is going to be the limit for him.”

Daniels said that over the winter he sensed room for more leadership from the player ranks and he naturally leaned into it. Along with some other veteran players, Daniels said that in the spring he thought, “I like what we’re doing this year. I like where we’re going. Let’s keep building."

“It means a lot. I’m just blessed,” Daniels said of being voted a captain. “… I just want to thank my teammates for choosing me to represent us. I take big pride in it. I just can’t wait to get this season rolling.”