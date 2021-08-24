The reason for newly minted NU captain Damion Daniels' ascension? 'He's full throttle every single day'

Damion Daniels’ first four college football seasons, like many players around the country, featured several fluctuations.
In his exact role. In his level of play. In his physical conditioning. In his weight.
He made splash plays and also occasionally got pushed around. He'd look good for a short burst, but couldn't stay on the field for an entire defensive series.
Over the past eight months or so, though, the Nebraska defensive lineman hasn’t been up and down.
He’s been surging.
On Saturday night, he was named one of the Cornhuskers’ four captains for the 2021 season. Perhaps "surprise" isn’t the right term, but he probably was the least predicted of the four, which also includes quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Austin Allen and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
Inside Memorial Stadium, Daniels’ profile has been on the rise for some time now.
“The thing about being a captain is people have to feel you as a captain,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said on Tuesday. “It’s not something that you just say you’re a captain or a leader. They have to feel that you care about them and you have to lead by example. He’s done that in a big way for us.”
In a veteran room that also includes sixth-year senior Ben Stille and other battle-tested players like Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers and others, Daniels has led the charge over the past four weeks.
“They all kind of gravitated toward him because he took a step forward,” Tuioti said. “Leaders, they take a step forward and they lead the charge and they’re not holding anything back. That’s the thing about him. He’s emptied the tank every time in practice. That’s what really stood out to everybody is when they saw him come to work. He’s coming to work. He’s not holding anything back. He doesn’t have a governor. No saying, ‘I’m only going to do 80% today.’
“He’s full-throttle every single day, every single practice and he hasn’t stopped yet. So, if he continues to do that, the sky is going to be the limit for him.”
Daniels said that over the winter he sensed room for more leadership from the player ranks and he naturally leaned into it. Along with some other veteran players, Daniels said that in the spring he thought, “I like what we’re doing this year. I like where we’re going. Let’s keep building."
“It means a lot. I’m just blessed,” Daniels said of being voted a captain. “… I just want to thank my teammates for choosing me to represent us. I take big pride in it. I just can’t wait to get this season rolling.”
Make no mistake about it, though, Daniels didn’t only develop on the leadership front. His position coach said he’s put himself in position physically to be able to be more than just an early-down run game defender.
The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder has improved so much that Tuioti says he’ll be involved at more positions than just the interior spot in NU’s odd front packages.
“He’s a guy that I thought initially could only play in three-down spacing. He can only play against gap scheme teams,” Tuioti said. “But now with all the zone schemes, he’s got himself athletic enough where he can play that too, now. That’s good for his game and he’s improved in that area. That’s why he’s earned the right to play some of our four-down defense, and I feel comfortable with him out there.”
Now, he’s the second Daniels brother in three years to be named a captain and to be counted on in the middle of Nebraska’s defense. Darrion Daniels, of course, earned a rare honor when he ascended to captaincy in 2019 despite only arriving on campus that January as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State.
Two years later, Damion, who is entering his fifth season in the program, has worked his way gradually to the leadership position.
“Damion, I think we always knew he was a good player,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “We’ve talked to you guys about his stamina needed to increase when he was younger. Then his brother came here and his brother got voted captain and he kind of had to take a backseat to his brother. His brother left and then he did an unbelievable job of changing his body.
“A lot of times when you change your body and you change your play and the guys see how you’re changing your habits, then all the sudden your shoulders go from (slouched) to (straight up). And I think you saw that with his personality, guys really respect him, obviously so much that they voted him captain.”
A picture of growth and development, then. A guy in the middle of a veteran defense who's done what he can to strip out the fluctuations and put himself in position to play — and lead — at a consistently high level.
“I think his personality and his leadership skills have grown as much as his athletic ability or football ability throughout the years,” Chinander said.
Sound Dashboard: Where can the Huskers make some noise in a 12-game slate?
Aug. 28, at Illinois
Sept. 4, vs. Fordham
Sept. 11, vs. Buffalo
Sept. 18, at Oklahoma
Sept. 25, at Michigan State
Oct. 2, vs. Northwestern
Oct. 9, vs. Michigan
Oct. 16, at Minnesota
Oct. 30, vs. Purdue
Nov. 6, vs. Ohio State
Nov. 20, at Wisconsin
Nov. 26, vs. Iowa
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.