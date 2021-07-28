The range of possibilities and importance of Adrian Martinez's fourth year make him 2021's Most Intriguing Husker

No. 1: QB Adrian Martinez, jr.

What will Adrian Martinez’s fourth act at Nebraska look like?

Nebraska fans have seen a lot of the junior quarterback since he burst onto the scene in 2018 as a freshman. They’ve seen him light up defenses, they’ve seen him struggle. They’ve seen him do both in the same game, like last year against Rutgers when he piled up 412 yards, accounted for three touchdowns and completed 24 of 28 passes, but also turned the ball over four times.

They’ve seen him lose his starting job and then win it back. They’ve seen four scholarship quarterbacks — Patrick O’Brien, Tristan Gebbia, Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey — transfer since Martinez arrived on campus. They’ve seen the coaching staff decide after last season that Martinez and a pair of freshmen (plus a pair of veteran walk-ons) represented enough depth that they didn’t need to pursue a transfer to at least fortify depth, if not push Martinez for the job.