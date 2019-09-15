{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to avoid a tackle from Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus (50) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Huskers' Week 3 win against Northern Illinois.

Turning point: The night could have started poorly for Nebraska after Dedrick Mills lost a fumble in the red zone and NIU picked up a couple of first downs, but the Husker defense forced a punt from the 36. Sophomore walk-on safety Isaiah Stalbird ripped through and blocked the punt and Austin Allen recovered it and returned it to the 21. On the next play, Maurice Washington took a fly sweep 21 yards for a score and a 10-0 lead.

NU was off and running from there.

It was over when: The Huskers covered 87 yards in 37 seconds to score just before halftime and take a 30-5 lead into the locker room. 

Quotable: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on playing aggressive one week after losing a big lead against Colorado:

"We preach to the guys -- and maybe I needed to get the lesson from outside and from my assistant coaches last week -- we preach a desire to excel and no fear of failure all the time, and if we want the players to be that way, we need to be that way as coaches. That means calling what we need to call, rolling the dice, letting them play, being aggressive, that's the way I want our team to think. If we get the ball back with 40 seconds, I want them to think score, and for them to do that, we need to do that.”

Game ball: There are several solid performances to choose from, but how about Stalbird? The Kearney native by all accounts had a great preseason camp and blocked two punts on Saturday night. Said Frost, “Isaiah has done a great job and Isaiah is going to be one of those poster boys for our walk-on program like Nebraska used to have. If he stays on the track he’s on, I anticipate he won’t be a walk-on for too long.”

Game ball: Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez was slow to get going in the run game early on, but turned in a clean performance overall. He finished with 301 total yards and three total touchdowns (two passing). He did his best work on NU’s blistering five-play, 87-yard scoring drive that took just 37 seconds in the final minute of the first half.

Deep connection: The longest play of the day was Martinez’s 41-yard post to JD Spielman on the first possession of the game, but how about the throw Martinez made to the back corner of the end zone to Kanawai Noa for a touchdown at the end of the half? Kudos to Noa, too, for getting his left toe down in bounds while holding off tight coverage to complete the catch. Heck of a play all around.

Notable performance: The defense had several strong contributors, including Mohamed Barry (game-high 10 tackles) and defensive lineman Carlos Davis (six tackles, 1½ sacks). Early in the game, Lamar Jackson, Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann broke up throws over the middle on consecutive possessions.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Numbers for the road

20.4: Yards per catch for Spielman through three games. He’s picked up right where he left off in 2018.

1: Penalty for Nebraska on the night, a personal foul on Noa Pola-Gates in the second half. That’s the lowest total of Scott Frost’s tenure at NU.

4: Rushing touchdowns on the night for the Huskers, doubling their season total.

1: Turnover for the Huskers after three in each of the first two weeks.

2.2 and 82: Yards per rush and per game allowed by Nebraska through the nonconference slate, impressive numbers that will be put to the test in league play.

4.3: Yards per play allowed by Nebraska’s defense on Saturday.

30: Passing yards for sophomore Noah Vedral, who saw his first action of the season. He also rushed for a touchdown and looked much smoother in relief duty than he did last year against Bethune-Cookman.

27: Tackles for loss for the Huskers through three games.

14: “Chunk” plays — passes of 15-plus and rushes of 10-plus — for NU on Satuarday, a season best.

3:19: Time of possession for NU in the second quarter. The Huskers still scored 20 points.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments