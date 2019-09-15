Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Huskers' Week 3 win against Northern Illinois. Turning point: The night could have started poorly for Nebraska after Dedrick Mills lost a fumble in the red zone and NIU picked up a couple of first downs, but the Husker defense forced a punt from the 36. Sophomore walk-on safety Isaiah Stalbird ripped through and blocked the punt and Austin Allen recovered it and returned it to the 21. On the next play, Maurice Washington took a fly sweep 21 yards for a score and a 10-0 lead.
NU was off and running from there.
It was over when: The Huskers covered 87 yards in 37 seconds to score just before halftime and take a 30-5 lead into the locker room. Quotable: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on playing aggressive one week after losing a big lead against Colorado:
"We preach to the guys -- and maybe I needed to get the lesson from outside and from my assistant coaches last week -- we preach a desire to excel and no fear of failure all the time, and if we want the players to be that way, we need to be that way as coaches. That means calling what we need to call, rolling the dice, letting them play, being aggressive, that's the way I want our team to think. If we get the ball back with 40 seconds, I want them to think score, and for them to do that, we need to do that.”
Game ball: There are several solid performances to choose from, but how about Stalbird? The Kearney native by all accounts had a great preseason camp and blocked two punts on Saturday night. Said Frost, “Isaiah has done a great job and Isaiah is going to be one of those poster boys for our walk-on program like Nebraska used to have. If he stays on the track he’s on, I anticipate he won’t be a walk-on for too long.” Game ball: Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez was slow to get going in the run game early on, but turned in a clean performance overall. He finished with 301 total yards and three total touchdowns (two passing). He did his best work on NU’s blistering five-play, 87-yard scoring drive that took just 37 seconds in the final minute of the first half. Deep connection: The longest play of the day was Martinez’s 41-yard post to JD Spielman on the first possession of the game, but how about the throw Martinez made to the back corner of the end zone to Kanawai Noa for a touchdown at the end of the half? Kudos to Noa, too, for getting his left toe down in bounds while holding off tight coverage to complete the catch. Heck of a play all around.
Notable performance: The defense had several strong contributors, including Mohamed Barry (game-high 10 tackles) and defensive lineman Carlos Davis (six tackles, 1½ sacks). Early in the game, Lamar Jackson, Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann broke up throws over the middle on consecutive possessions.
20.4: Yards per catch for Spielman through three games. He’s picked up right where he left off in 2018. 1: Penalty for Nebraska on the night, a personal foul on Noa Pola-Gates in the second half. That’s the lowest total of Scott Frost’s tenure at NU.
4: Rushing touchdowns on the night for the Huskers, doubling their season total.
1: Turnover for the Huskers after three in each of the first two weeks. 2.2 and 82: Yards per rush and per game allowed by Nebraska through the nonconference slate, impressive numbers that will be put to the test in league play. 4.3: Yards per play allowed by Nebraska’s defense on Saturday. 30: Passing yards for sophomore Noah Vedral, who saw his first action of the season. He also rushed for a touchdown and looked much smoother in relief duty than he did last year against Bethune-Cookman. 27: Tackles for loss for the Huskers through three games. 14: “Chunk” plays — passes of 15-plus and rushes of 10-plus — for NU on Satuarday, a season best. 3:19: Time of possession for NU in the second quarter. The Huskers still scored 20 points.
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a second-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference (36) gets his punt blocked in the first quarter by Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The ball was recovered by the Nebraska's Austin Allen.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) dives into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Lane McCallum (48) kicks an extra point as Isaac Armstrong (8) holds in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour (37) and Eli Sullivan (30) celebrate the Huskers' blocked punt in the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' running back Tre Harbison (22) is brought down by Nebraska's Khalil Davis and Mo Barry (7) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) gets tackled by Northern Illinois Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) recovers a Northern Illinois punt blocked by Isaiah Stalbird in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a first-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets tackled by Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) intercepts a ball in front of teammate Ben Stille (95) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills looks for yards on a fourth-quarter run as Northern Illinois' Matt Lorbeck grabs him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes (76) is helped off the field by the training staff after a fourth-quarter injury on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska training staff tend to offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes as he lies on the ground after a fourth-quarter injury on at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to pass in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes against Northern Illinois in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
The Husker Scarlet Dance Team performs during the game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to avoid a tackle from Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus (50) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (13) (right) tackles Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles (28) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on the field before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez awaits the snap in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) sacks Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans in the student section do the wave in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska staff members attend to Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) after he was injured on a play during against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (79) and Will Honas (3) tackle Northern Illinois' Marcus Jones (21) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (top) and Austin Allen (11) tackle Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference on a first-quarter fake punt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away for a first down against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska coach Scott Frost and the Husker sideline watch the action against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster reaches out for a ball fumbled by the Huskers in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches as Huskers' cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) gets worked on by the training staff in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) catches a pass as he's defended by Northern Illinois' Marcus Childers (15) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores on a second-quarter run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches a playback on the video board during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong (98) kicks an extra point against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) fumbles the ball to Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (right) moves the ball down the field on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) can't come up with a pass as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) defends him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa (bottom) holds the ball aloft after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Adrian Martinez as he was defended by Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) tackles him in the end zone during the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates with running back Maurice Washington after Washington scored a touchdown in the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie trails him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez passes while under pressure during Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Football recruits stand on the field before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Quarterback recruit Pete Costelli stands on the sideline before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with his brother Steve before the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, throws the bones during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Alex Henery (left) and Jay Foreman, members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame were recognized during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) hugs his brother Steve before the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Hager Kermmoade of Oxford poses for a portrait decked out in Husker gear before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Fans wait for Husker football players to arrive before a football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) participates in the Unity Walk before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) during the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Lori Anderson of Seward (right) records the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
A member of Nebraska's marching band sits on another member's shoulders while the band plays before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws a pass during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws a pass during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws under pressure from Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) runs away from Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half following a touchdown against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock talks on his headset during the second half against Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge (bottom) for a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge (bottom) for a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure from Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past a tackle-attempt by Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock walks the sidelines during the first half against Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to players during the first half against Northern Illinois Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown ahead of Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23), during the first half Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois, during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis (bottom right) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass during the first half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) carries the ball against Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) cannot hold on to a pass in the end zone in front of Northern Illinois safety Marshe Terry (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison (22) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) chats with Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock before playing Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) warms up before playing an game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost follows warmups before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers warms up before Saturday's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.