 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The NIL era begins: What Huskers are landing endorsements? Follow along for updates
0 Comments
topical alert top story

The NIL era begins: What Huskers are landing endorsements? Follow along for updates

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 3.13

Nebraska's Lexi Sun celebrates after scoring a kill against Ohio State in the fourth set March 13 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 Journal Star file photo

Discussing the NCAA's name, image and likeness policies.

Entering a new world for college athletics, Thursday marked the first day student-athletes could begin profiting on their name, image and likeness.

Those rules that prevented student-athletes from selling the rights to their name, image and likeness? They're out the window.

What Huskers are signing endorsement deals? What Huskers are actively profiting through social media?

Here is a rundown from Thursday:

* Lexi Sun (volleyball): With more than 75,000 Instagram followers, Sun fits the profile of a college athlete ready to capitalize on NIL opportunities. And it didn't take long for the Nebraska senior volleyball player to cash in.

Partnering with REN Athletics, Sun launched a clothing line at midnight Thursday. According to its website, Sun designed her own line of clothes.

And though Sun looks to make a profit on the fashion line, she is planning to donate some of the money.

"Because of the lasting impact that our sports psychology department has had on my life, I am committed to donating a portion of the proceeds back to a non-profit sports psychology organization," Sun wrote at the renathletics.com. "I am hopeful that this will provide other athletes with the opportunity to learn more about themselves & be able to grow not only on the court, but also as individuals off the court."

Trey and Bryce McGowens (men's basketball): The brothers announced they will produce a podcast called "Off Court with The McGowens," and it will be sponsored by Tanner's Bar and Grill and Tavern 180.

The McGowens are partnering with Husker Online on the project.

Trey McGowens is coming off his first season with the Huskers, while younger brother Bryce is the only five-star recruit to sign with Nebraska basketball out of high school.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Omar Manning and Tyreke Johnson (football): Ever wanted to challenge the top college athletes in a video game setting?

Now you can.

Manning and Johnson announced on Instagram Thursday that they have partnered with Yoke Gaming, an app that allows fans to play video games with college athletes.

Johnson, a defensive back, received announced his commitment to Nebraska after starting his collegiate career at Ohio State. Manning, a wideout, is entering his second season in the NU program.

Proactive Sports Agency, a full-service football and basketball agency, also announced it will represent Manning, the Husker wide receiver.

Casey Rogers (football): The Nebraska defensive lineman was among the first Husker athletes to promote a service through social media Thursday.

At midnight, Rogers tweeted a promotion for Citizen K-9 Training in Lincoln.

Of course, it was accompanied by the hash tag "throwtheBONES.

Some other Husker athletes who were using social media to promote products:

Hannah Preissler (track and field)

 

0 Comments
0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News