The NIL era begins: What Huskers are landing endorsements? Follow along for updates

Entering a new world for college athletics, Thursday marked the first day student-athletes could begin profiting on their name, image and likeness.

Those rules that prevented student-athletes from selling the rights to their name, image and likeness? They're out the window.

What Huskers are signing endorsement deals? What Huskers are actively profiting through social media?

Here is a rundown from Thursday:

* Lexi Sun (volleyball): With more than 75,000 Instagram followers, Sun fits the profile of a college athlete ready to capitalize on NIL opportunities. And it didn't take long for the Nebraska senior volleyball player to cash in.

Partnering with REN Athletics, Sun launched a clothing line at midnight Thursday. According to its website, Sun designed her own line of clothes.

And though Sun looks to make a profit on the fashion line, she is planning to donate some of the money.