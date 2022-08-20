The new normal: A closer look at the Huskers' splashy offseason in the transfer portal

It's the new normal. That's what most college coaches will tell you when you ask.

The transfer portal. It feels like a dark, mysterious vortex, just waiting for the next player to step in and start their new life.

Indeed, the transfer portal is a full-fledged phenomenon in the college sports landscape. That athletes can leave an athletic program with a couple of mouse clicks has bolstered some rosters — and decimated others.

The Nebraska football team has used the transfer portal to its benefit, particularly this offseason ahead of a critical fall.

Scott Frost and company went on a portal spree — and didn't look back.

Quarterback Casey Thompson and EDGE Ochaun Mathis headline Nebraska's transfer haul, which is outfitted with playmakers — hello, Trey Palmer — defensive stalwarts and even specialists.

National recruiting services such as 247Sports and On3 both rank the Huskers' 2022 transfer class in the nation's top 10.

The portal works both ways, though. Nebraska also lost some players to the transfer market, namely QB Adrian Martinez but also Casey Rogers, Jordon Riley and Will Honas, among others.

Frost most recently shared his staff's portal approach in an April radio appearance.

"The new way of college football is going to be doing your best to recruit for positions, expecting attrition, expecting to lose some kids and then going out and fill the gaps you have," Frost said. "I think that’s just going to be the way it is."

Frost predictably downplayed the pressure to succeed this season at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis earlier this summer, likening this fall to "any year you’re coaching at a school like Nebraska or any of these schools in the Big Ten."

But, when you look at the Huskers' transfers — many are in key roles and expected to be central figures on Nebraska's storyboard this fall.

Let's start at the top. There's a likely chance No. 1 and No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart are transfers — Thompson and Chubba Purdy.

The EDGE position has exploded in relevance, as the demand for high-profile pass-rushers has grown. Mathis was considered the No. 1 transfer at his position — and the Huskers managed to beat out home state Texas to bring him to Lincoln.

Wide receiver? Check. Palmer (LSU) brings a shiny, big-play profile. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is a veteran, reliable pass-catcher. Marcus Washington made some noise in three seasons at Texas.

Other names to consider from the transfer portal — Defensive backs Tommi Hill, Kaine Williams and Omar Brown; and defensive linemen Stephon Wynn and Devin Drew.

In Indianapolis, Frost touched on the talent Nebraska brought in before instinctively pivoting to coach-speak about tightening the intangibles.

"Really excited about the talent we added to the football team, but talent doesn't win games," he said. "We've got to become a football team, and part of that is integrating the new players with the old and making sure we're one team playing together."

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the Huskers' portal splash this offseason is the way they've went toe-to-toe with the nation's elite in recruiting races.

Nebraska beat Texas for Mathis. Nebraska beat Oklahoma for Thompson. Garcia-Castenada visited Minnesota and Iowa State before choosing NU.

The list goes on, too.

That's where the transfer portal meets name, image, likeness at a currently murky intersection. While the spirit of NIL isn't intended to incentivize commitments, but it can be used as a pitch.

"There's so much fan support (at Nebraska)," Frost said at media days. "There's so much interest. There's so much passion around it. A lot of businesses and people in Nebraska have really given our current players a ton of opportunities already.