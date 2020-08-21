The NCAA green-lights blanket waiver for fall athletes. What effects will it have?

Nebraska soccer has two seniors on the current roster.

The Husker volleyball team has four seniors eligible to return next year. It also will be welcoming the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in the fall of 2021.

Paying for the extra scholarships also could be a burden for athletic departments already being hit hard financially by the pandemic. A scholarship can range from $30,000-$80,000, according to the Associated Press.

While the NCAA is giving back the eligibility, no athlete is guaranteed financial aid or a scholarship. Those decisions will be left to the schools.

There are other questions without immediate answers, like how does Friday's ruling affect high school prospects in the recruiting process?

How do coaches with talent in the younger classes handle it? Do they keep those players in the developmental stages, or do they tell a senior it's time to move on so those younger players can compete?

If you're at a top program, what do you tell your blue-chip recruits who are coming in with hopes to play right away?