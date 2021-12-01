The latest on Nebraska's search for coaches: Reading LSU HC Brian Kelly's words and the tea leaves, too

That matters in the conversation about Joseph for more than one reason. The first, of course, is that if he’s offered a place on Kelly’s staff, that might well be tough to turn down. Joseph is a New Orleans native, has been in Baton Rouge for the past five seasons and in that time has recruited and coached several of the best wide receivers in the country.

There’s another angle to the conversation, too, though. If Joseph were considering leaving for Nebraska either way, the difference in what it would cost NU would depend on if Joseph resigned or if he was told he did not have a spot on Kelly’s staff. The Daily Advertiser in May reported that Joseph’s contract runs through March 2023, so, if Joseph is told by Kelly he’s not being retained, LSU could be on the hook for the money, making Joseph much less expensive for wherever he ends up next.

If he were to resign to take another job before his status at LSU is clear, the school he goes to would be responsible for the entirety of his contract plus any buyout provision in his LSU deal.