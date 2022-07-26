‘The kids really enjoy it': Young Husker fans relish chance to meet players, collect autographs at Fan Day

Hours after taking the stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Garrett Nelson and Travis Vokolek traded their suits for T-shirts and shorts.

A wise choice, even for a relatively cool late-July evening in Lincoln.

Their outfits weren’t the only contrast from a morning filled with questions about on-field production, win totals and NIL.

Instead, high-fives and smiles were shared all around as hundreds of fans gathered at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday for the Nebraska football team's annual Fan Day.

The event gave fans a chance to see players up close and get footballs, jerseys, helmets and gloves autographed. That was the mission for Beckam Maack and his dad, Trevor Maack, longtime Husker fans from Lincoln.

For Beckam, getting an autograph from Nelson was the highlight of his evening. The junior edge rusher tossed Beckam a glove and a towel at games last season, so an autograph from the team leader Tuesday was the only thing missing. He got that and more, showing off a gray hoodie filled with autographs from the many position groups the Maacks had visited.

“This is the best time of year,” Trevor Maack said. “This is the first time after all these years that we’ve done this. I’ve never been for Fan Day and I’d never taken him to this, so it’s just a perfect night for this.”

Indeed, the weather made for a much better experience than the scorching temperatures fans suffered through in past years. Bottled water was still much-needed as fans stood in lines, but things moved quickly.

The exception to the quick-moving lines was the one for the quarterbacks. It snaked up and down the field and was the longest of any position group by far.

Newcomers, such as quarterback Casey Thompson and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, got their first up-close encounters with Husker Nation, and their hands might have been sore after signing autographs for 90 minutes.

However, they stuck it out for young fans such as Tanner Kraynak, who proudly proclaimed he’s “a big fan of the offense.” Along with his dad, Mark Kraynak, the youngster has attended Fan Day several times.

“We’ve got last year’s poster still on the wall, so we needed to replace it with this year’s,” Mark Kraynak said.

Unlike many other fans, Aaron Fryzek and his 4-year-old son Weston focused their attention on Nebraska’s offensive linemen. Weston was rewarded with a glove from Brant Banks.

“The kids really enjoy it. They’re at a great age to take it all in and the players are really good with them,” Aaron Fryzek said.

Weston received a Nebraska flag as part of his membership in the Lil’ Huskers fan club. It was filled with autographs by the end of the night.

The next time Weston Fryzek sees a player such as Banks on TV, he won’t just be a name in a crowd, he’ll be a friend, his father said.