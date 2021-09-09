The Huskers, well aware of early upsets in college football season, are 'prepped for a battle' against Buffalo

The question directed at coach Scott Frost was about the historic individual performance Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen had just put together at Memorial Stadium by logging a stadium-record 31 tackles against the Huskers.
Nebraska won comfortably, of course, but Frost made a broader point about the way talent is spread out around college football.
“There’s good players everywhere in football,” Frost said. “That’s why you’re seeing a lot of teams beat teams that they might not have 20 years ago and compete with teams that they might not have 20 years ago. There’s just more football players and teams are getting them.”
Indeed, nobody needs to look far to find examples early on in the college football slate.
Texas-San Antonio went to Illinois and did what Nebraska couldn’t in racking up 495 yards and 37 points and beating the Illini. Three FCS schools beat FBS programs out West, highlighted by Montana, NU wide receiver Samori Toure’s old school, knocking off then-No. 20 Washington. South Dakota State beat up Colorado State and Eastern Washington beat UNLV. It’s not like it was all bad for the Mountain West, though, as Nevada and Utah State beat Pac-12 schools and Fresno State pushed Oregon.
Charlotte beat Duke, Tulane had Oklahoma on the ropes in the fourth quarter, FCS Northern Iowa pushed top-10 Iowa State to the brink. On and on it goes.
Bottom line: There’s not really much of a chance that a team like Nebraska overlooks a team like Buffalo just because one resides in the Big Ten and the other doesn’t. Or, at least there shouldn’t be.
“You’ve always got to be on upset alert, but our coaches have been telling us we’ve got a faceless opponent, so when we go against our opponent, we treat them just like they’re Ohio State,” sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we just want to play to our best schemes and to the best of our abilities.”
Closer to home, Nebraska took care of Group of Five opponents South Alabama (Sun Belt) and Northern Illinois (MAC) in 2019, but also lost to Troy — albeit without the services of quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (injury) and Noah Vedral (eligibility) — in September 2018 at Memorial Stadium. NU also lost two such games at home in the Mike Riley era, a 33-28 decision to BYU in 2015 and 21-17 to NIU in 2017.
Buffalo played for the MAC title last year and was ranked No. 20 at one point, though the Bulls are breaking in a new coaching staff and saw a substantial amount of talent leave town via transfer and, in the case of standout running back Jarret Patterson, to the NFL. The Huskers as of Thursday afternoon were about 13.5-point favorites, depending on the outlet.
Even still, UB has drawn praise from Nebraska coaches this week.
“I think their quarterback (Kyle Vantrease) is really good. They’ve got a really good running back and a transfer receiver and they’re pretty solid everywhere on offense,” NU head coach Scott Frost said Thursday. “They really run and hit on defense. Again, we only have one game tape to go on, but they looked great in that first game.
“Our guys are prepped for a battle.”
How do you go about treating one opponent like any other? Redshirt freshman Ty Robinson had a straightforward explanation on Monday.
“I just look at the dude across from me and just kind of get in my head and say, ‘Do what you need to do,’” he said. “When I’m watching film, they might not be the best offensive lineman or they might be a really good offensive lineman, I’m still going to prepare the same way. I still want to better myself as an individual and as a player.”
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday that he thought early in the game last week, when Fordham moved the ball against Nebraska and mounted its lone scoring drive, his players pressed too much. Colored outside the lines, more or less.
“It was really, my vantage point from the box, just like I told the guys, was guys were pressing to make plays. When that happens, guys don’t do their job, they try to do somebody else’s job and a guy pops a gap trying to make a play, folds in when he shouldn’t, jumps a route. Those types of things. What I was watching from the box was, nobody was not giving effort, nobody wasn’t playing football, it was like one guy per play. One guy tried to make a play instead of letting the play come to him. In the second half, everybody did their job and things went much better for us.”
Nebraska allowed 221 yards in the first half, but just the seven points thanks in part to a pair of interceptions and a blocked field goal. In the second half, the Blackshirts allowed just one first down and the offense finished off a stretch of scoring on seven straight possessions to help NU avoid one of the several upsets or close calls that happened around the country.
Easier said than done in college football, but that’s the challenge again this week for the Huskers.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.