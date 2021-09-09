The Huskers, well aware of early upsets in college football season, are 'prepped for a battle' against Buffalo

“I think their quarterback (Kyle Vantrease) is really good. They’ve got a really good running back and a transfer receiver and they’re pretty solid everywhere on offense,” NU head coach Scott Frost said Thursday. “They really run and hit on defense. Again, we only have one game tape to go on, but they looked great in that first game.

“Our guys are prepped for a battle.”

How do you go about treating one opponent like any other? Redshirt freshman Ty Robinson had a straightforward explanation on Monday.

“I just look at the dude across from me and just kind of get in my head and say, ‘Do what you need to do,’” he said. “When I’m watching film, they might not be the best offensive lineman or they might be a really good offensive lineman, I’m still going to prepare the same way. I still want to better myself as an individual and as a player.”

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday that he thought early in the game last week, when Fordham moved the ball against Nebraska and mounted its lone scoring drive, his players pressed too much. Colored outside the lines, more or less.