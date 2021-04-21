The Huskers scrimmaged on Wednesday. Defense gets the edge and offense gets a 'wake-up call'

"Guys have been consistent all spring and they didn’t come out as consistent as we wanted to today across the board," Austin said. "The whole offense. Pick a position and guys weren’t dialed into the details of what they were doing. Certainly our defense played with more energy this morning initially and they carried it throughout practice. We had some bright moments but overall just was not to our standard.”

But there have been good days?

“Absolutely. Sometimes you have to have wake-up calls to let you know, ‘Hey, you’re not as good as you think you are,'" Austin said. "I think today was one of those days.”

He added, "We had been hitting our standard and exceeding our standard some days prior to today, so that when a day like today happens, you kind of have to go back and say, ‘Hey, all right, this is not our standard. We’ve got to get back to where we were.’ It’s not about an end-point, it’s more of just a process. Just continue to work the process and that’s what we’ve been preaching to the boys every day.”

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Brant Banks said executing properly helps generate the emotion and energy needed to prevail. The defense definitely executed at a higher level, he said.