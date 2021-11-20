The grades: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Wisconsin.
RUNNING GAME (B)
Brody Belt ran with excellent aggression during the first half to set the tone. Actually, Nebraska's entire backfield crew was in attack mode against the nation's No. 1 rushing defense. Marvin Scott showed very well in his first meaningful playing time of the season. The Huskers ended up with 35 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Against this defense, you take that every time.
PASSING GAME (B)
Adrian Martinez finished 23-for-35 for 351 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions. He heaved an inexplicable interception early in the fourth quarter. But his 38-yard, on-the-move completion to Austin Allen in the fourth quarter was an example of his extreme athleticism. He came out firing with completions of 42 and 27 yards to Samori Toure on the opening drive. He gunned a 34-yard completion to Allen later in the first quarter. But he misfired to a wide-open Zavier Betts in the back of the end zone in the second quarter, and his third-quarter interception was quickly followed by a short Wisconsin TD drive.
AGAINST THE RUN (D)
Luke Reimer came up with a huge stop on a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter. But Wisconsin was, well, Wisconsin. True freshman Braelon Allen was as good as advertised, and maybe even better. Nebraska was leaky early as Allen had 27 yards combined on his first two carries. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Allen gets downhill very quickly, as evidenced by his 71-yard touchdown sprint late in the first quarter. Cam Taylor-Britt had a clean shot at him at line but failed to wrap up. Allen kept inflicting damage, ending up with 22 carries for 228 yards (10.4 ypc) and three TDs.
AGAINST THE PASS (C)
Taylor-Britt broke up a fourth-down pass to thwart Wisconsin's second drive. But Jake Ferguson, arguably the Big Ten's best tight end, got loose for a 35-yard gain in the second quarter. Then, in the third, Kendric Pryor turned a short crossing route into a 28-yard gain on a key third-down play. Graham Mertz ended up 12-for-18 for 145 yards and a TD.
SPECIAL TEAMS (D)
Nebraska was generally poor in this area. Disaster struck early in the form of Stephan Bracey's 91-yard kickoff return for a TD to begin the game. William Przystup's 34-yard punt afforded Wisconsin's good field position late in the first half, but the Badgers failed to capitalize. Alante Brown muffed a third-quarter kickoff return, pinning Nebraska at its 6.
PLAY-CALLING (B)
Nice call for a deep shot on Nebraska's first play from scrimmage. It showed a level of aggression that pumped energy into the visitors' bench. Nebraska then got a little conservative on a second-and-2 run into the middle of Wisconsin's line from the Badgers' 6. The play netted only a yard and NU ultimately came up empty when a fourth-down pass into the end zone failed. But the game plan called for aggression, and NU executed well most of the day.
GAME MANAGEMENT (D)
Nebraska's offensive tackles had penalties that hurt their team badly. Left tackle Turner Corcoran's holding penalty put his team in extreme peril at its 3-yard line late in the third quarter as Wisconsin tried to take control of the game. Then, Corcoran was flagged for another holding penalty, which negated a long run by Scott. Bryce Benhart drew a holding flag at a key moment late. With three timeouts left, Nebraska allowed 30-plus seconds to run off the clock during its final possession.
OVERALL (C)
Nebraska put up 452 yards against a defense that was allowing 216.3. That's borderline remarkable. But once again, NU made too many mistakes to get over the hump against a strong team.