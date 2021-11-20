The grades: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Wisconsin.

RUNNING GAME (B)

Brody Belt ran with excellent aggression during the first half to set the tone. Actually, Nebraska's entire backfield crew was in attack mode against the nation's No. 1 rushing defense. Marvin Scott showed very well in his first meaningful playing time of the season. The Huskers ended up with 35 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Against this defense, you take that every time.

PASSING GAME (B)

Adrian Martinez finished 23-for-35 for 351 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions. He heaved an inexplicable interception early in the fourth quarter. But his 38-yard, on-the-move completion to Austin Allen in the fourth quarter was an example of his extreme athleticism. He came out firing with completions of 42 and 27 yards to Samori Toure on the opening drive. He gunned a 34-yard completion to Allen later in the first quarter. But he misfired to a wide-open Zavier Betts in the back of the end zone in the second quarter, and his third-quarter interception was quickly followed by a short Wisconsin TD drive.

AGAINST THE RUN (D)