The grades: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Drake Stoops (Bob Stoops' son) came up with two critical receptions — one for 21 yards, the other for 9 — during Oklahoma's third-quarter scoring drive that made it 14-3. Spencer Rattler ended up 24-for-34 for 214 yards and a TD. He was 7-for-8 for 54 yards on OU's opening touchdown drive, which consumed 6:58. He had a key completion of 12 yards on a third-and-11 from Nebraska's 46. But Husker linebacker Luke Reimer had a key pressure as OU moved into NU territory in the second quarter, and Braxton Clark had excellent coverage on a fourth-quarter deep ball.

This area looked pretty good in the first half. But Connor Culp's miss of a 35-yard field-goal attempt early in the third quarter was a gut punch to the team, as it was trying to pull within one point at 7-6. Later in the third period, Oklahoma blocked an extra point, and Patrick Fields returned it the length of the field for two points to make it 16-9. Unreal. Culp's 51-yard field goal on the opening drive was a career-long boot. In the second quarter, he missed on a 50-yard try as the ball glanced off the right upright. Meanwhile, William Przystup boomed a 51-yard punt on his first try of the season and followed with a 50-yarder near the end of the first half. The return game wasn't a disaster.