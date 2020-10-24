The grades: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Steven M. Sipple gives a grade report on the Huskers' performance against Ohio State.
RUNNING GAME (B)
Luke McCaffrey streaking 47 yards on Nebraska's first series was a pretty nice start for the visiting team. He motioned into the backfield and took a handoff from quarterback Adrian Martinez, then flashed his speed. Martinez showed flashes of his old self running the ball. But his lost fumble midway through the third quarter led to Sevyn Banks' 55-yard return for a TD. Game over. The Huskers need more production from their running backs.
PASSING GAME (B)
Nebraska quarterbacks combined to go 16-for-20 for 160 yards, with no interceptions. That's excellent. But the Huskers couldn't generate much at all downfield, which is where Omar Manning eventually could help.
AGAINST THE RUN (C)
Nebraska was generally strong against the run in the first half, especially against the running backs, but the Buckeyes picked up some steam as the game went on. Quarterback Justin Fields, of course, was excellent, both on the ground and through the air. His 17-yard touchdown run to begin the second half gave Ohio State a 31-14 lead. He capped it with a gorgeous spin move, one that ESPN probably will like quite a bit. OSU averaged 4.6 yards per carry on the day.
AGAINST THE PASS (D)
Fields finished 20-for-21 for 276 yards and two touchdowns, with no picks. He often made it look easy in large part because he too often had plenty of time to survey the field. He also has two of the nation's best receivers in Chris Olave (six catches) and Garrett Wilson (seven). Nebraska did get three sacks, which is encouraging and keeps this grade from an "F."
SPECIAL TEAMS (C)
There was definite improvement over last year. William Przystup cranked his first punt 47 yards and the coverage was excellent. He then boomed his second punt 51 yards and it was downed at the Ohio State 6. Nebraska then forced a punt, which was a huge moment for the visitors in the first half. However, Przystup's low liner early in the fourth quarter resulted in a return into NU territory. He was a bit inconsistent. Connor Culp's first field-goal try as a Husker was good from 22 yards, pulling NU to 38-17 behind in the third. Coverage was sound.
GAME MANAGEMENT (F)
Nebraska really hurt itself with penalties, racking up eight for 90 yards. Ohio State had only three for 14. NU's inexplicable delay of game on first down — following a kickoff, no less — was a momentum-zapper at a critical time late in the first half. Same goes for Marquel Dismuke's face-mask penalty shortly thereafter. Against Ohio State, every mistake was magnified. A second-quarter targeting call on JoJo Domann was waved off. Nice call there. But Cam Taylor-Britt's targeting call in the third quarter was confirmed, meaning he'll miss the first half of next week's game. Same goes for Deontai Williams, who also drew a targeting flag.
PLAY-CALLING (B)
The use of McCaffrey on the opening drive obviously was a great call that was well-executed. Also, a great call on the play-action pass to Austin Allen that went for 26 yards and led to the touchdown that produced a 14-14 tie. Late in the third, Scott Frost played it safe by calling on Connor Culp to kick the 22-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 4. Frost obviously just wanted points at that point in the game. NU kept OSU's defense off-balance, enough to gain 377 yards of total offense.
OVERALL (D)
Nebraska made some progress Saturday, but not nearly enough to beat a championship-caliber team. It seemed like Frost just wanted to move on quickly, which is probably a good mindset with Wisconsin up next.
