The grades: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

AGAINST THE PASS (D)

Fields finished 20-for-21 for 276 yards and two touchdowns, with no picks. He often made it look easy in large part because he too often had plenty of time to survey the field. He also has two of the nation's best receivers in Chris Olave (six catches) and Garrett Wilson (seven). Nebraska did get three sacks, which is encouraging and keeps this grade from an "F."

SPECIAL TEAMS (C)

There was definite improvement over last year. William Przystup cranked his first punt 47 yards and the coverage was excellent. He then boomed his second punt 51 yards and it was downed at the Ohio State 6. Nebraska then forced a punt, which was a huge moment for the visitors in the first half. However, Przystup's low liner early in the fourth quarter resulted in a return into NU territory. He was a bit inconsistent. Connor Culp's first field-goal try as a Husker was good from 22 yards, pulling NU to 38-17 behind in the third. Coverage was sound.

GAME MANAGEMENT (F)