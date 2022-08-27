The grades: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

DUBLIN — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from the Huskers’ game against Northwestern in Ireland.

RUNNING GAME (C)

The run game in the first half was virtually nonexistent. It, in addition to some defensive areas, was one of my biggest worries for Nebraska heading into the second half. Adjustments were made and the run game came to life somewhat midway through the third quarter, courtesy Anthony Grant. The lion’s share of Grant’s yardage came off his 46-yard rushing score from the third quarter. Grant finished with 101 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. There were a few other running backs used Saturday, like Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant, but Grant was far and away the lead back.

PASSING GAME (B+)

Casey Thompson displayed wizardry on several occasions, but none more so than his “58-yard” (more like 72-yard since he was 14 yards behind the LOS) connection with Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda after Thompson scrambled for what felt like ages. (If it’s not the top play on SportsCenter… I don’t know what could top that.) He made a few mistakes, too, like his fourth-quarter interception that ultimately led to Northwestern’s third touchdown.

Thompson finished his Nebraska debut with 355 yards on 59.5% and spread the ball around to several different receivers. IGC paced with 12- yards on four receptions and Trey Palmer was Thompson’s top option with eight receptions and 68 yards.

AGAINST THE RUN (D)

Northwestern’s run game showed why it was a force to be reckoned with and then some, as the Wildcats’ two-back tandem of Evan Hull and Cam Porter embarrassed Nebraska’s run defense. Together, they propelled Northwestern to 214 yards rushing on 47 carries. Tackling was an all-around issue for Nebraska.

AGAINST THE PASS (D)

Ryan Hilinski was better than expected, throwing for 313 yards, and taking advantage of some miscues from Nebraska’s secondary. Hilinski had at least three passes of more than 30 yards. The 41-yarder to Raymond Niro III? Niro was wide open on the blown coverage.

SPECIAL TEAMS (C+)

Up by 11 and Nebraska elects to call an onside kick? That’s one for the ages and not in a good way. Confounding, truly. Northwestern recovered and took advantage quickly, making it a 4-point game in a matter of minutes. The positives: Brian Buschini’s punting debut for Nebraska went quite well, serving as one of the most consistent players for Nebraska on Saturday. Timmy Bleekrode was perfect on PATs.

PLAY-CALLING (B+)

Whipple came prepared in his first game calling offensive plays for the Huskers, and Thompson’s second-quarter rushing score was a brilliant example of that. Northwestern bought the fake to Yant and Thompson made it into the end zone from 6 yards out with relative ease.

PERSONAL CONDUCT (A)

Nebraska had minimal penalties, which is considerable progress from last year. Not perfect, though. Had a defensive offside penalty in the third quarter. But all things considered, that’s a 5-yard penalty and wasn’t game-changing in the slightest. Northwestern was heavily penalized with multiple personal fouls.

OVERALL (C-)