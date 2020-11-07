The Grades: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

Nebraska did enough to gain 442 yards, but going 1-for-6 on touchdowns when reaching the red zone is a major issue. I liked the QB draw call on the first play of the second quarter on which Martinez, with McCaffrey lined up next to him, gained 6 yards. However, it was curious that it was McCaffrey's first appearance of the game. He needs to be on the field more. Didn't like the conservative nature of calling an apparent QB draw for Martinez on third-and-11 at Northwestern's 22. Whatever the call, the play went for 2 yards. Then Culp missed from 38. Frost has to figure out how to get more out of his offense, pronto.