Wan'Dale Robinson turned on the jets as he bolted 42 yards to paydirt late in the first quarter. Nice work by quarterback Adrian Martinez to grab an errant snap to make the play possible. Nebraska finished with only 133 yards on the ground, and just 3.3 per carry. But it did get some clutch yards late.
When the injured Martinez left the game late in the third quarter, he was 13-for-20 for 145 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Noah Vedral showed enormous poise in relief, highlighted by a strike to Robinson for 32 yards on the winning drive. Sophomore tight end Austin Allen's fourth catch of the season was a beauty, getting his left foot in bounds along the sideline for a 24-yard gain. However, he later dropped a pass that was on the money. Nebraska had a couple of other drops.
Nice tone-setting tackle for loss by nose guard Darrion Daniels on Northwestern's second series. However, a Husker outside linebacker was fooled badly by a fake handoff as quarterback Aidan Smith ran for 11 yards on third-and-9 to set up the Wildcats' second-quarter field goal. Smith popped loose a few too many times, finishing with 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.
JoJo Domann had a crucial breakup on a third-and-3 late in the third quarter, and Lamar Jackson was at the right place at the right time as he snared his fourth-quarter interception — the game's only turnover.
It was a mixed bag, as usual. The highlight clearly was Lane McCallum, who drilled the game-winning field goal after making a 35-yarder to make it 10-0 in the second quarter. But his 29-yard attempt clanked off the upright in the third quarter. Isaac Armstrong's 54-yard punt resulted in Northwestern taking over at its 7 late in the first quarter. On the down side, Riley Lees' 50-yard kickoff return led to Northwestern's only points in the first half. Braxton Clark's block in the back on a second-quarter punt return pushed Nebraska's starting position back to its 21. The penalty flags on special teams are just a bad look.
Penalties were a problem, as Nebraska finished with eight for 74 yards in losses. Domann (horse collar) and Carlos Davis (roughing the passer) helped put Northwestern in position to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Charlie Kuhbander's 34-yard FG sailed wide right. Redshirt freshman center Cameron Jurgens put Nebraska in third-and-6 when he flinched at the line in Northwestern territory and was called for a false start on the opening possession. Meanwhile, it was almost good to see the Huskers get a sideline warning early in the first quarter — Scott Frost wants to see that sort of enthusiasm. Brenden Jaimes' false start came at a critical point in the fourth quarter.
Frost played it awfully safe to begin the third quarter with a hand-off to Maurice Washington on a horizontal play that resulted in a 3-yard loss on third-and-11 from Nebraska's 24. Perhaps the idea was to lean on the Blackshirts against a bad offense. But that bad offense responded with a six-play touchdown drive to tie the game at 10. On the bright side, Martinez's zone read/shovel pass to Robinson in the third quarter was a great call that was well-executed.
All things considered — including injuries and last week's 48-7 loss to Ohio State — give Nebraska credit for gutting out a tough win against an excellent program.
