The grades: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

Chris Basnett weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Northwestern.
RUNNING GAME (A)
By the time the starters left the game, Nebraska was well north of 300 yards on the ground. Jaquez Yant (hello) was the running back on Nebraska's second series, and broke free for a 64-yard run. He stiff-armed a Northwestern defender to the ground on his final carry of the first quarter, a period in which he carried six times for 98 yards. Yant finished with 127 yards, Rahmir Johnson had 74 and two scores, Adrian Martinez had 57 and three touchdowns, and Zavier Betts took his only carry 83 yards for a touchdown.
PASSING GAME (B)
Nebraska's first play was a 70-yard connection from Adrian Martinez to Samori Toure that lit a fuse in the Memorial Stadium crowd and set Nebraska up in the red zone. Toure made a good adjustment on the deep ball to catch it between a pair of Northwestern defenders. With NU up 42-7 in the third, Martinez tried a deep shot to Betts that drew a pass interference flag, then threw a dart to Toure for a 38-yard score on the next play.
AGAINST THE RUN (A)
Northwestern had minus-3 rushing yards when NU's regulars started getting subbed out. Deontre Thomas and JoJo Doman blew up Northwestern’s second-and-goal play from the 1-yard line, forcing a fumble that Thomas recovered to end the Wildcats’ scoring threat. It was NU's second fumble recovery of the season. A second straight dominant effort here by the Blackshirts.
AGAINST THE PASS (C)
Domann had two sacks in perhaps his best game of the season. He fired off the edge to smash Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski and force a punt on the Wildcats' first drive. Hilinski dropped a 32-yard dime to Stephon Robinson while taking a big shot, and followed that up by finding Robinson wide open up the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 left in the first. Luke Reimer had a pair of interceptions bounce off his hands, and the Huskers were a bit loose at times in coverage as Hilinski completed 25 passes in 39 attempts.
SPECIAL TEAMS (A)
What kind of night was it for Nebraska? The Huskers' first punt came with 5:43 left in the third quarter ... and Will Przystup blasted an 84-yarder from the Nebraska 10-yard line to the Northwestern 6. Oliver Martin was back on the field as Nebraska’s punt returner, and fair caught Northwestern’s first punt, though it looked like he might have had room to return. Martin, in fact, made a fair catch on every Northwestern punt, including one on which he ran up through traffic to catch a short one.
GAME MANAGEMENT (A)
When you have 49 points and 530 yards of offense with 24 minutes left in the game, managing things gets pretty easy. NU didn't have a penalty until the 13:43 mark of the third quarter. Nebraska got off to its best start in years, blitzing Northwestern for 21 points in the first quarter and rolling up 405 yards off offense by halftime. Martinez calmly hauled in a high snap with one hand before scoring on a 25-yard run late in the first quarter.
PLAY-CALLING (B)
Northwestern looked completely unprepared for Nebraska’s option series, when it motions a receiver into the backfield, and the Huskers ran it over and over with much success. It felt like a night when pretty much anything would have worked.
OVERALL (A)
Perhaps the most complete game of the Scott Frost era. Northwestern doesn't get beat like that often, by anyone. For one night at least, it looked like Frost probably hoped it would when he arrived.