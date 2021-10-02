The grades: Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

AGAINST THE PASS (C)

Domann had two sacks in perhaps his best game of the season. He fired off the edge to smash Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski and force a punt on the Wildcats' first drive. Hilinski dropped a 32-yard dime to Stephon Robinson while taking a big shot, and followed that up by finding Robinson wide open up the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 left in the first. Luke Reimer had a pair of interceptions bounce off his hands, and the Huskers were a bit loose at times in coverage as Hilinski completed 25 passes in 39 attempts.

SPECIAL TEAMS (A)

What kind of night was it for Nebraska? The Huskers' first punt came with 5:43 left in the third quarter ... and Will Przystup blasted an 84-yarder from the Nebraska 10-yard line to the Northwestern 6. Oliver Martin was back on the field as Nebraska’s punt returner, and fair caught Northwestern’s first punt, though it looked like he might have had room to return. Martin, in fact, made a fair catch on every Northwestern punt, including one on which he ran up through traffic to catch a short one.

GAME MANAGEMENT (A)