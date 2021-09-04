The grades: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Fordham.
RUNNING GAME (B)
This part got off to a rough start with a fumble on a botched handoff exchange between Adrian Martinez and Gabe Ervin Jr. The offensive line struggled to get much push early in the game, a troubling sign for Nebraska. The Huskers ended up with 145 yards on 31 first-half carries (4.7). That's good, not great. However, NU's commitment to the run game paid off in the end. Markese Stepp found rhythm as the game progressed, and NU ran a total of 65 times for 329 yards and six touchdowns.
PASSING GAME (B)
Nebraska's downfield passing game gained steam as the first half progressed, with Martinez ending the first 30 minutes 12-for-16 for 177 yards after a slow start. He air-mailed what should've been a routine throw to the flat on the first series. He then misfired to Wyatt Liewer on a deep throw. He found a measure of redemption by going 3-for-4 for 35 yards on the ensuing drive that led to a touchdown. He finished the day 17-for-23 for 254 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. Logan Smothers showed good command of the offense in finishing 4-for-7 for 50 yards.
AGAINST THE RUN (C)
Zach Davis reeled off a 22-yard run to begin the second quarter to spark Fordham's TD drive. The Rams found plenty of running room early in the game, another troubling sign for Nebraska. Fordham wound up with 28 carries for 129 yards (4.6 ypc).
AGAINST THE PASS (B)
Three interceptions were a bright spot, and a key to the game. JoJo Domann had one on Fordham's first drive as the Rams threatened in the red zone, and Deontai Williams followed with a second-quarter pick as the Rams threatened again in the red zone. Williams recorded his second interception of the day in the third quarter. However, Fordham's Fotis Kokosiulis found wide-open space over the middle on his 31-yard TD catch in the second quarter, and quarterback Tim DeMorat looked pretty comfortable in stretches.
SPECIAL TEAMS (C)
Another major gaffe by Cam Taylor-Britt, who muffed a third-quarter punt that he tried to field on the bounce. He was immediately replaced as the deep man by Brody Belt. On the bright side, Marquel Dismuke came up big during the second quarter with a block of a 46-yard field-goal try. Meanwhile, Brendan Franke and Kelen Meyer's ability to boot ball into end zone on kickoffs (a combined 9-for-9 on touchbacks) is a welcome change for Nebraska. The Huskers' kickoff return game remains a work in progress.
GAME MANAGEMENT (A)
Nebraska had only two penalties for 10 yards. A clean game made sense considering Fordham wasn't able to put much stress on NU either physically or mentally.
PLAY-CALLING (B)
Really like the triple-option pitches to Samori Toure, who used those plays to gain 35 yards on three carries. Also liked the fourth-and-5 play in the third quarter, a 25-yard strike from Martinez to Toure on a deep crossing route.
OVERALL (B)
It was a little dicey for Nebraska in the first half, but the Huskers finished the half strong and then put down the hammer in the third quarter.
"We definitely needed this one," Toure said. "We knew we'd come out and play like this. We've just got to let this carry over to the next game."