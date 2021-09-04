The grades: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Fordham.

RUNNING GAME (B)

This part got off to a rough start with a fumble on a botched handoff exchange between Adrian Martinez and Gabe Ervin Jr. The offensive line struggled to get much push early in the game, a troubling sign for Nebraska. The Huskers ended up with 145 yards on 31 first-half carries (4.7). That's good, not great. However, NU's commitment to the run game paid off in the end. Markese Stepp found rhythm as the game progressed, and NU ran a total of 65 times for 329 yards and six touchdowns.

PASSING GAME (B)

Nebraska's downfield passing game gained steam as the first half progressed, with Martinez ending the first 30 minutes 12-for-16 for 177 yards after a slow start. He air-mailed what should've been a routine throw to the flat on the first series. He then misfired to Wyatt Liewer on a deep throw. He found a measure of redemption by going 3-for-4 for 35 yards on the ensuing drive that led to a touchdown. He finished the day 17-for-23 for 254 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. Logan Smothers showed good command of the offense in finishing 4-for-7 for 50 yards.

AGAINST THE RUN (C)