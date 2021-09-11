The grades: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Buffalo.
RUNNING GAME (D)
Adrian Martinez's 71-yard run after somehow eluding a blitzing defender was a play that few quarterbacks can make. Nebraska's running backs, though, often found little-to-no room to run, as three of them combined for 16 carries and only 33 yards in the first half. However, Gabe Ervin broke free for third-quarter runs of 11 and 21 yards. Even so, there wasn't exactly a big finish. In the end, four running backs rushed 31 times for 106 yards (3.4 yards per carry).
PASSING GAME (A)
Nebraska quickly got sophomore receiver Zavier Betts involved, as he took a fly-sweep pitch 17 yards on the second play from scrimmage. Martinez wisely saw Samori Toure matched one-on-one in the slot and found him for a 68-yard touchdown pass to push NU's lead to 14-0 right before halftime. Martinez finished 13-for-19 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, with zero picks for the third straight game.
AGAINST THE RUN (B)
Damion Daniels came up with a huge stop behind the line on a third-and-3 in the second quarter before Garrett Nelson pulled off the same trick on a third-and-2 shortly thereafter. But Kevin Marks sped for 30 yards on a third-and-1 in part because Nebraska wasn't lined up properly when the ball was snapped. All in all, though, NU held up well against a good rushing team.
AGAINST THE PASS (A)
Luke Reimer sniffed out a swing pass on Buffalo's fourth-and-3 in the second quarter, his tackle resulting in a 2-yard loss. Reimer then came up with a critical fourth-quarter interception and 22-yard return to the 1. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke both came up with examples of excellent coverage on deep passes. Cam Taylor-Britt's poor coverage resulted in a Buffalo first down when the Bulls were pinned deep in their territory. Good pressure by JoJo Domann on Buffalo's fourth-and-2 incompletion in the fourth quarter.
SPECIAL TEAMS (D)
Connor Culp was wide right on his first two field-goal attempts, from 32 yards in the first quarter and from 42 in the third. His final field goal attempt, a 34-yarder with five seconds left in the game, appeared to sneak through the left upright but was ruled a miss. Strange. With a chance to pin Buffalo deep in the third quarter, Daniel Cerni managed only a 29-yard punt. Opportunity wasted. But Cerni responded in a big way, pinning Buffalo at its 2 with a 39-yarder on his next try. Finally, it wouldn't be a Nebraska game if it didn't somehow botch a punt return, which it did in the fourth quarter.
GAME MANAGEMENT (D)
Nebraska had a second-quarter touchdown erased by a pass-interference ("pick-play") call on Wyatt Liewer, apparently because he impeded the progress of a Buffalo defender while running a route. It was an extremely questionable call as he was nowhere near the play. A holding call on Bryce Benhart wiped out a long touchdown pass to Betts. NU ended up with nine penalties for 71 yards in losses.
PLAY-CALLING (B)
Great call on the first-down pass with six minutes left in the first half that went for a 68-yard touchdown by Samori Toure. But NU got really conservative in the red zone on its opening series when two straight basic runs netted minus-2 yards. Scott Frost is trying hard to gets his running backs going, but there wasn't much room to run. Can't blame him for showing a level of patience. Loved seeing Deontre Thomas at fullback near the goal line.
OVERALL (B)
The defense was ornery, and Martinez was superb. The win should give Nebraska a shot of confidence.