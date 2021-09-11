The grades: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

AGAINST THE PASS (A)

Luke Reimer sniffed out a swing pass on Buffalo's fourth-and-3 in the second quarter, his tackle resulting in a 2-yard loss. Reimer then came up with a critical fourth-quarter interception and 22-yard return to the 1. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke both came up with examples of excellent coverage on deep passes. Cam Taylor-Britt's poor coverage resulted in a Buffalo first down when the Bulls were pinned deep in their territory. Good pressure by JoJo Domann on Buffalo's fourth-and-2 incompletion in the fourth quarter.

SPECIAL TEAMS (D)

Connor Culp was wide right on his first two field-goal attempts, from 32 yards in the first quarter and from 42 in the third. His final field goal attempt, a 34-yarder with five seconds left in the game, appeared to sneak through the left upright but was ruled a miss. Strange. With a chance to pin Buffalo deep in the third quarter, Daniel Cerni managed only a 29-yard punt. Opportunity wasted. But Cerni responded in a big way, pinning Buffalo at its 2 with a 39-yarder on his next try. Finally, it wouldn't be a Nebraska game if it didn't somehow botch a punt return, which it did in the fourth quarter.

GAME MANAGEMENT (D)