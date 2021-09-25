The grades: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20

Chris Basnett weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Michigan State.

RUNNING GAME (B)

Nebraska outrushed Michigan State 188-71, and was leaning on the Spartans hard as the game got late into the second half. The Huskers averaged 5.8 yards per carry in the first half but saw that number dwindle to 3.9 by the end of the game. Martinez was excellent in the option game, and Nebraska found success with the play until Omar Manning fumbled a pitch in the fourth quarter.

PASSING GAME (C)

Adrian Martinez's only interception came at the worst possible time, as Chester Kimbrough nearly took it back for a pick six to begin overtime. Martinez was also sacked on Nebraska's first snap of the game, the first of seven sacks for Michigan State's defense. Zavier Betts had five catches for 62 yards in the first half, tying his career-high for catches and setting a new high for yards, but didn't play after halftime.

AGAINST THE RUN (A)