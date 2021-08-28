The grades: Illinois 30, Nebraska 22

Steven M. Sipple weighs in with his report card from the Huskers' game against Illinois.

RUNNING GAME (D)

Gabe Ervin, a true freshman, made the start at running back. The backs found little running room, although Ervin did pop an 11-yard gain when Nebraska was pinned near its goal line in the first quarter. The offensive line simply didn't generate enough movement, and when Nebraska fell behind 23-9 in the third quarter, it became difficult to be patient with a run game that was struggling in the first place. Adrian Martinez did pop a 75-yard touchdown run on a designed pass play. There wasn't much else at all. Extremely disappointing.

PASSING GAME (C)

Nebraska was shaky in this area, partly because protection was shaky. The pocket broke down on Nebraska's third-and-4 play on the first series. The first big passing play came on Martinez's 30-yard completion to Markese Stepp, who went uncovered on a first-quarter wheel route. Martinez overthrew tight ends on at least two first-half plays. His long completion to Samori Toure late in the third quarter was negated by an illegal pick on a defender. Martinez ended up 16-for-32 for 232 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions.

AGAINST THE RUN (C)