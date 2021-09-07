The first full week of college football causes a stir in the latest Big Ten power rankings

10. Indiana (0-1, 0-1)

Previous: 3. LW: L, 34-6 at Iowa.

After finishing the past two seasons in the AP Top 25 and entering 2021 ranked No. 17, the Hoosiers began 2021 with a dud. Tom Allen’s team rushed for just 77 yards against a stout Iowa defense and Michael Penix, considered perhaps the best quarterback in the league, completed just 14-of-31 for 156 yards and three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns in the first half.

11. Illinois (1-1, 1-0)

Previous: 10. LW: L, 37-30 vs. UTSA.

An uplifting opening win for Bret Bielema’s program against Nebraska followed with a home loss against a UTSA team that looks like it’s going to cause some problems in 2021. Artur Sitkowski passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns for UI in his first start, but the Roadrunners racked up 497 yards of offense and turned away a potential game-tying drive in the final seconds.

12. Purdue (1-0, 0-0)

Previous: 14. LW: W, 30-21 vs. Oregon State.