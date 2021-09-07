The first full week of college football causes a stir in the latest Big Ten power rankings

1. Ohio State (1-0, 1-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W, 45-31 at Minnesota.
The Buckeyes looked like they had found trouble in Minneapolis, but young quarterback C.J. Stroud played great in the second half and Ohio State showed a powerful backfield. The Buckeyes averaged 7.7 yards per carry against Minnesota and scored touchdowns on plays of 71 yards, 38, 56, 70 and 61 offensively. Defensively, OSU still has things to prove. Next up? Oregon comes to Columbus.
2. Iowa (1-0, 1-0)
Previous: 6. LW: W, 34-6 vs. Indiana.
What a first-week statement from Kirk Ferentz’s team. The Hawkeyes, remember, won their final six games of 2020. Then they opened 2021 by pounding Indiana. QB Spencer Petras didn’t do a ton (13-of-27 for 145 yards), but the run game and defense carried the day. Riley Moss led UI’s veteran secondary by returning two interceptions for touchdowns, and the Hawkeyes held Indiana to just 233 yards and 11 first downs.
3. Penn State (1-0, 1-0)
Previous: 4. LW: W, 16-10 at Wisconsin.
The Nittany Lions got off to that brutal 0-5 start in 2020 and then began 2021 by picking up exactly one first down in the first half against Wisconsin on Saturday. James Franklin’s team hung in there, though, stood tall defensively in the red zone and then got big plays from its best players, including a 49-yard touchdown catch by standout receiver Jahan Dotson to open the scoring.
4. Minnesota (0-1, 0-1)
Previous: 5. LW: L, 45-31 vs. Ohio State.
The Gophers threatened to make a big statement Week 1 against the Buckeyes but will have to settle for making a mostly favorable first impression instead. The big question at this stage is the depth behind star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who suffered a lower-leg injury that required season-ending surgery.
5. Michigan (1-0, 0-0)
Previous: 7. LW: W, 47-14 vs. Western Michigan.
The Wolverines got what they needed out of this nonconference game, piling up 551 yards of offense, playing efficiently and getting a win under the belt of quarterback Cade McNamara and the group. Michigan rushed for 335 yards and three touchdowns, and held Western Michigan to 126 on the ground. Next up? A nonconference game against Washington that feels a little different after UW lost to FCS Montana on Saturday night.
6. Wisconsin (0-1, 0-1)
Previous: 2. LW: L, 16-10 vs. Penn State.
The Badger defense looked great for the most part against the Nittany Lions. The problem? Their offense broke down in critical moments. UW had 29 first downs to PSU’s 11, held the ball for a whopping 42:51 and still lost because it turned the ball over three times. A lot of season left, but quarterback Graham Mertz will have to be much more efficient to complement a stout defense and what looks like a quality run game.
7. Michigan State (1-0, 1-0)
Previous: 11. LW: W, 38-21 at Northwestern.
Impressive first outing for the Spartans in Year 2 under Mel Tucker. MSU’s new running back, Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III, had one of the best individual performances in the country for the week, rushing 23 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns. That included a 75-yard house call on the first play from scrimmage. MSU rolled to 511 yards overall.
8. Maryland (1-0, 0-0)
Previous: 9. LW: W, 30-24 vs. West Virginia.
A nice nonconference win to start the season for Mike Locksley’s team. Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26-of-36 for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and both Rakim Jarrett (six catches for 122 yards, TD) and Dontay Demus Jr. (six for 133, TD) had big days in the passing game. Life in the Big Ten East isn’t easy, but we’ll see if UM can make some headway toward six wins the next three weeks against Howard, Illinois and Kent State.
9. Rutgers (1-0, 0-0)
Previous: 12. LW: W, 61-14 vs. Temple.
The Scarlet Knights did exactly what they wanted to the first time out and pounded regional rival Temple. RU rushed for 220 yards and six touchdowns, and forced five turnovers (including a pick six) that allowed Greg Schiano’s team to put up a huge number despite a relatively pedestrian 365 offensive yards. Syracuse and Delaware are up next for the Scarlet Knights before they jump into the teeth of Big Ten play.
10. Indiana (0-1, 0-1)
Previous: 3. LW: L, 34-6 at Iowa.
After finishing the past two seasons in the AP Top 25 and entering 2021 ranked No. 17, the Hoosiers began 2021 with a dud. Tom Allen’s team rushed for just 77 yards against a stout Iowa defense and Michael Penix, considered perhaps the best quarterback in the league, completed just 14-of-31 for 156 yards and three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns in the first half.
11. Illinois (1-1, 1-0)
Previous: 10. LW: L, 37-30 vs. UTSA.
An uplifting opening win for Bret Bielema’s program against Nebraska followed with a home loss against a UTSA team that looks like it’s going to cause some problems in 2021. Artur Sitkowski passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns for UI in his first start, but the Roadrunners racked up 497 yards of offense and turned away a potential game-tying drive in the final seconds.
12. Purdue (1-0, 0-0)
Previous: 14. LW: W, 30-21 vs. Oregon State.
The Boilermakers opened with a win against the Beavers to get Jeff Brohm’s fifth season started off on the right foot. Purdue rushed for only 88 yards on 33 carries, but Jack Plummer went 29-of-41 for 313 and two touchdowns to power the PU offense. David Bell (eight catches for 134) is one of the best receivers in the country, and tight end Payne Durham had seven catches for 120 and a pair of touchdowns.
13. Nebraska (1-1, 0-1)
Previous: 13. LW: W, 52 -7 vs. Fordham.
The Huskers put a bad opening loss to Illinois behind them with a blowout over FCS Fordham, but the work will get tougher from here. The NU offense took some time to get revved up, but once it did, it scored on seven straight drives and finished with 633 yards on 95 snaps. Nebraska's defense should be solid — it bent some early against the Rams, but didn’t break much — but the offense will need to show it’s made real strides going forward.
14. Northwestern (0-1, 0-1)
Previous: 8. LW: L, 38-21 vs. Michigan State.
This figured to be a year of change for Pat Fitzgerald and company, considering the amount of talent that departed Evanston for the NFL and also via the transfer portal, and that reality hit hard in Week 1. The Wildcats defense looked slow and its offense got revved up at times but was inconsistent on the whole against MSU. The good news for Northwestern is its schedule is manageable.
