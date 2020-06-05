The fabric of our lives: Old T-shirts stitch together memories from the 'glory days'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Any time the memories start to fade, all some people have to do is reach into their closet.

Or dresser.

Or shelf.

Or that shady-looking box in the basement.

They’re as much a part of the fabric (pun intended) of high school and college sports as pep rallies and two-a-day practices. And as the years go on, they become reminders of what was, comforting old friends we can look to for good memories.

That’s why it seems so many people hold on to those T-shirts from their glory days for years and years and years afterward.

With plenty of time to spend inside over the last few months, some of those old friends have resurfaced as deep cleaning takes on a whole new meaning.

Or if you're like me, a few have hung on for more than two decades and still serve an important role in your wardrobe.

This whole thing started with a simple tweet as I was folding laundry. It included a photo of a white shirt with blue graphics commemorating the 1996 Nebraska boys state golf tournament at the end of my sophomore year of high school. We don't need to get into what I actually shot at said tournament.