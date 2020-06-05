The fabric of our lives: Old T-shirts stitch together memories from the 'glory days'

Any time the memories start to fade, all some people have to do is reach into their closet.
Or dresser.
Or shelf.
Or that shady-looking box in the basement.
They’re as much a part of the fabric (pun intended) of high school and college sports as pep rallies and two-a-day practices. And as the years go on, they become reminders of what was, comforting old friends we can look to for good memories.
That’s why it seems so many people hold on to those T-shirts from their glory days for years and years and years afterward.
With plenty of time to spend inside over the last few months, some of those old friends have resurfaced as deep cleaning takes on a whole new meaning.
Or if you're like me, a few have hung on for more than two decades and still serve an important role in your wardrobe.
This whole thing started with a simple tweet as I was folding laundry. It included a photo of a white shirt with blue graphics commemorating the 1996 Nebraska boys state golf tournament at the end of my sophomore year of high school. We don't need to get into what I actually shot at said tournament.
The graphics, as they should be, are as ’90s as it gets: a golf ball underneath the words “State Golf ’96” with “golf” in cursive for some reason, complete with the kind of graffiti-esque font that was so prevalent back in the day.
There’s a hole near the bottom on the right side, and the sleeves long ago went missing thanks to an especially sharp pair of scissors, and some faded stains on the back from that time I wore it to cross country practice and we had to run up and down a hill outside of town still muddy from a recent rain.
It still might be my favorite piece of clothing.
Before long, others were sharing their favorites: an old Big Eight sweatshirt from Taylor Dahl with the classic conference logo and the logos of the eight schools above the line "Thanks for the memories, 1958-1996," or the Fillmore Central three-peat district football champions T-shirt from Shane (@Weeman402 on Twitter) with his old jersey number.
They came from everywhere: Scribner-Snyder and West Point, Chambers and Harvard. A hoodie commemorating Alma's 2002 Republican Valley League tournament championship that Joel Ferebee still wears in the fall to rake leaves. Mike Fields' 1994 and 1995 Fourth of July baseball tournament shirts in Bellevue and Lincoln. Drew Leggett's Havelock Hoopla shirt from 1998.
Every one of them has a story. Jon Dolliver still has in the rotation a pristine Mr. Basketball Invitational T-shirt from the 1994 edition in Kearney. A couple other guys who played in Kearney that year? Current Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens and former Nebraska basketball assistant Michael Lewis.
From Trevin Chramosta came a yellow YMCA basketball league shirt he procured when he was all of 9 years old, and only after his fellow 9-year-old teammate Levi Valentine answered his coach's challenge and correctly spelled "Xerox" on the first try because that was one of the league's sponsors.
But perhaps the best came from Dolliver, currently assistant director and supervisor of officials with the NSAA.
In 1996, each title-winning team at the boys and girls state basketball tournaments were given state championship T-shirts with the winning school’s name on them, similar to what you might see at the college or professional level.
So if you played for Millard South, South Sioux City, Columbus Scotus, Sand Creek, Leigh or Chambers (girls); or if you suited up for Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo, Stanton, Sterling or Filley (boys); you just might have a hidden gem waiting to be used to impress children, friends or family.
To the best of Dolliver’s knowledge, it’s the only time the NSAA has handed out championship T-shirts right after a game.
It's about time those came back, if you ask me. Then in 2041 we can again talk about that time you got a sweet shirt for winning a state title.
The point, I suppose, is this: Medals are nice, and trophies are cool. But you're not wearing a medal when you head to the grocery store to pick up some burgers or when you're waving at your neighbor while mowing the front yard.
T-shirts last forever. Or at least long enough to feel like forever. So go deep into your closets and dig out some old chestnuts. You might be surprised at what you find.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
