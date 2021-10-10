The conundrum of Adrian Martinez

Martinez also said this about his fumble: "I thought the play was over."

It was a situation where that absolutely could not be the thought. The one thing Nebraska could not do was set Michigan up on a short field with a turnover. It was the one thing that happened. Michigan's Brad Hawkins made a tremendous play to strip the ball out and recover it. Martinez absolutely had to do everything he could to hang on to the ball, with no thought of the play being over.

It happened because Martinez is Nebraska's best player, the one NU's coaching staff, perhaps correctly, could trust Saturday to pick up the yard needed to get that first down and keep a potential game-winning drive on the tracks.

That's another part of the Martinez conundrum. There has never been any doubting the Californian's want-to. He gives Nebraska chance after chance with his ability and desire to extend plays. He's also hurt NU by trying too hard at times.

"I wanted it," Martinez said of Nebraska going for it on fourth-and-short on its first drive of the game, bypassing a chip-shot field goal to try to either pick up the first down or score a touchdown.

"I think going for a touchdown there is big for us," Martinez said. "Big momentum for us, big opportunity."