The buzzwords and players poised to make some noise in the Big Ten and across the nation

5. CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: Life in Columbus sure is sweet. The 19-year-old hasn't publicly been named the starter, but he still holds the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. He draws praise from evaluators for his refined throwing stroke.

Five under-the-radar players poised to make some noise

1. Jalen Berger, RB, Wisconsin: Perhaps it's unfair to expect the Badgers to crank out an NFL-caliber running back in every recruiting cycle. Or is it? All signs point to Berger carrying the torch (and the rock) in Madison as the featured option in the Badgers' run-heavy offense. As a freshman, Berger, dealing with injury and the team's COVID-19 pause, led all Wisconsin rushers with 301 yards.

2. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State: A fifth-year senior, Garrett has one more shot to solidify his status as a legitimate pick in the NFL Draft. He's stout against the run, and recorded four tackles for loss last season to complement two sacks.

3. Markese Stepp, RB, Nebraska: The USC transfer was a point of excitement when he committed in January. Hard-nosed, physical running backs are always welcome in Lincoln. If he stays healthy, it would be surprising if Stepp didn't see a steady stream of carries.