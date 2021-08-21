The buzzwords and players poised to make some noise in the Big Ten and across the nation

The Journal Star's 2021 Husker preview guide comes out in print Sunday. Keep this link saved — we'll be adding new pieces to it every day.
BIG TEN
Five obvious players poised to make some noise
1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana: The Hoosiers took a considerable step forward last season. In the middle of the turnaround, literally and figuratively, is Penix, who consistently flashed big-play potential in 2020.
2. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota: The reigning Big Ten running back of the year is again expected to shoulder the workload for the Gophers. Ibrahim's playing style is easy to appreciate — the fifth-year senior is a gritty, strong rusher who doesn't shy away from contact.
3. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: The San Ysidro, California, product surprised (see: shocked) many when he decided not to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, instead opting to return to campus. He commanded the scene in 2020, leading the Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and touchdowns (seven). Numbers aside, he checks all of the boxes on the eye test.
4. David Bell, WR, Purdue: The Boilermakers like to air out the ball, and in Bell they have an NFL-caliber talent who has a particular hankering for the end zone. He's scored 16 touchdowns in two college seasons. And Purdue played only six games last year.
5. CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: Life in Columbus sure is sweet. The 19-year-old hasn't publicly been named the starter, but he still holds the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. He draws praise from evaluators for his refined throwing stroke.
Five under-the-radar players poised to make some noise
1. Jalen Berger, RB, Wisconsin: Perhaps it's unfair to expect the Badgers to crank out an NFL-caliber running back in every recruiting cycle. Or is it? All signs point to Berger carrying the torch (and the rock) in Madison as the featured option in the Badgers' run-heavy offense. As a freshman, Berger, dealing with injury and the team's COVID-19 pause, led all Wisconsin rushers with 301 yards.
2. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State: A fifth-year senior, Garrett has one more shot to solidify his status as a legitimate pick in the NFL Draft. He's stout against the run, and recorded four tackles for loss last season to complement two sacks.
3. Markese Stepp, RB, Nebraska: The USC transfer was a point of excitement when he committed in January. Hard-nosed, physical running backs are always welcome in Lincoln. If he stays healthy, it would be surprising if Stepp didn't see a steady stream of carries.
4. Dontay Demus, WR, Maryland: There are whispers about the Terrapins turning a corner this season, and Demus is one cog in that machine. The 6-foot-3 receiver will be flanked by former five-star recruit Rakim Jarrett, meaning he should have the opportunity to find space in opposing secondaries.
5. Chris Bergin, LB, Northwestern: The linebacker position has been a constant bright spot during Pat Fitzgerald's tenure with the Wildcats — and Bergin is next up. A former walk-on, Bergin plays with a purpose, tracking down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
5 buzzwords associated with the Big Ten:
1. Warren: The sour taste from last season is starting to fade, but the Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, could find himself in charge of pivotal decisions related to COVID-19 this fall. He'd do well by staying out of the headlines this season.
2. West: Ohio State plays in the Big Ten East. So does Penn State, Michigan and … Indiana? Even so, from top to bottom, the West has widely played like a slugfest, and this year should be no different. The margin of error is greater in the West, but the week-to-week matchups are worth checking out every Saturday. What's the worst West matchup? Wisconsin vs. Illinois? That beats Ohio State vs. Michigan State, by a long shot.
3. Coordinators: Eight teams in the league have new coordinators on offense or defense. One interesting change is in Evanston, where Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern turn to Jim O'Neil after longtime defensive coach Mike Hankwitz retired after turning the Wildcats into one of the saltiest defenses in the country. Another notable switch: Michigan will turn to Mike Macdonald and Maurice Linguist to lead its defense after Jim Harbaugh dismissed Don Brown from his post.
4. Bowls: Yes, last year was weird on the bowl game circuit. But only four teams from the Big Ten played in extracurricular games, including Ohio State, which went to the national championship. Look for that number to be doubled (and then some?) in 2021.
5. Recognition: In a refreshing return to normalcy after last season's conference-only schedule, teams from the league are primed for national showdowns. A few intriguing matchups for Big Ten programs taking on nonleague opponents: Ohio State vs. Oregon, Iowa vs. Iowa State, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Nebraska vs. Oklahoma. If the Big Ten wins a few of those games, it will garner more national respect from fans and pundits alike.
Eight Big Ten games we’ll be talking about
1. Oregon at Ohio State, Sept. 11
2. Iowa at Iowa State, Sept. 11
3. Nebraska at Oklahoma, Sept. 18
4. Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 25 (at Soldier Field)
5. Michigan at Nebraska, Oct. 9
6. Penn State at Ohio State, Oct. 30
7. Iowa at Nebraska, Nov. 26
8. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 27
NATION
5 obvious players poised to make some noise
1. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma: The current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Rattler can light up a box score. He did exhibit some freshman growing pains last season, but he finished on a tear (15 touchdowns in seven games) and amassed over 3,000 passing yards for the season.
2. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson: Ross will be looking to make up for lost time after missing last season with a medical condition. In 2018, he exploded for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' national title triumph. Ross' teammates have remarked he's looked "unguardable" in practice.
3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: The freshman stole media day headlines when Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban revealed Young was closing in on $1 million in NIL income. His playing style draws comparisons to Russell Wilson.
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DL, Oregon: Let's show some love to the defense. Thibodeaux might be the best all-around player in the nation, possessing the tools to be a game-changing pass rusher. He's compiled 12 sacks in the past two seasons.
5. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina: Howell has fueled the Tar Heels' stark turnaround. Entering his third season as the starter, he's the key variable in the program's quest for an ACC title. He plays with confidence and isn't afraid to make plays with his legs.
Five under-the-radar players poised to make some noise
1. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon: At the end of the day, recruiting stars don't actually matter, right? Even so, former five-star prospects like Sewell carry a little bit more pedigree. The jump from freshman to sophomore campaigns can be significant, as Sewell could demonstrate in 2021.
2. Cam'Ron Harris, RB, Miami: The Hurricanes want to establish a steady running game, and Harris showed last season he can be a motor. He ran for more than 600 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last fall, demonstrating a high fitness level. He's a 4.3 guy in the 40-yard dash.
3. Jalen Wydermeyer, TE, Texas A&M: At 6-5 and 255 pounds, it's no surprise the Aggies look for Wydermeyer in the red zone. But it's his ability to make plays on all three levels that intrigues NFL scouts. He should be a source of excitement in College Station this fall.
4. Eli Ricks, CB, LSU: The Tigers continue to recruit and develop high-level defensive backs. Count Ricks in on that. Not only did the former five-star prospect show strong coverage skills last season, but he also made a statement as a playmaker, nabbing four interceptions in eight games.
5. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama: Robinson is one of those guys who would prefer to pummel through tacklers for an extra 3 yards rather than go out of bounds. He's physical and hard to tackle, primed for a breakout season behind the Tide's steady offensive line.
Five buzzwords associated with the nation
1. Portal: Love it or hate it, the transfer portal has completely transformed college football. Student-athletes are switching programs at a rate so rapid it brings NFL's free agency to mind. Which new faces will make instant impacts for their new teams?
2. Likeness: The final puzzle piece to name, image, likeness. Maybe you've heard: Student-athletes can now profit off, well, their own names. That means podcasts, brand deals, youth camps, etc. No doubt, players have a little extra incentive to shine on the gridiron this fall.
3. Realignment: Buckle up. Oklahoma and Texas sent a shock wave across the nation by announcing intentions to flee the Big 12 for the SEC. In turn, this sparked theories and conspiracies about superconferences and which programs could be next to jump ship and leave for greener (as in cash) pastures.
4. Expansion: Talks of the College Football Playoff field expanding from four teams to eight or 12 heated up. To many, it seemed like a sure thing. However, those discussions have taken a backseat to the aftershock of the Big 12 bombshell.
5. Vaccination: The NCAA released its fall COVID-19 safety recommendations. Vaccinated student-athletes, coaches and other personnel don't require regular testing if they are vaccinated and asymptomatic. Those who are unvaccinated must submit to weekly testing.
Eight non-Big Ten games we’ll be talking about
1. Miami vs. Alabama, Sept. 4, (in Atlanta)
2. Clemson vs. Georgia, Sept. 4, (in Charlotte, South Carolina)
3. Oklahoma State at Boise State, Sept. 18
4. Cincinnati at Notre Dame, Oct. 2
5. Alabama at Texas A&M, Oct. 9
6. Oklahoma at Texas, Oct. 9
7. Florida vs. Georgia, Oct. 30, (in Jacksonville, Florida)
8. Iowa State at Oklahoma, Nov. 20
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0: at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1: vs. Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2: vs. Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3: at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4: at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5: Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6: Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7: at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9; Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10: Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12: at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13: Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3