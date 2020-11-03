The Buckeyes and a big jumbled mess in latest Big Ten power rankings

The Buckeyes held serve comfortably despite giving up 19 points in the second half. Penalties and issues in the kicking game kept this one from being more out of hand, but the underlying metrics look strong for Ryan Day’s program. They outgained the Nittany Lions 526-325, balanced the run and pass and haven’t turned the ball over through two games. Tack on a 10-of-18 performance on third down — they’re averaging 58% through two weeks — and this team is in a strong position. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, OSU has at least a 92.7% chance of winning each of its final six games.

The Badgers stay in this spot basically because of the chaos the rest of the way down the line. A COVID-19 outbreak in UW’s program has cost it another game this weekend against Purdue and makes it impossible to size up a Nov. 14 matchup against Michigan. Wisconsin’s defense came out humming in Week 1, and that is going to have to continue if it is shorthanded whenever the program returns to action. As long as the Badgers are eligible for the title game, they'll get consideration based on what they've done on the field. There's no room for error left on that front, though.