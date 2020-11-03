The Buckeyes and a big jumbled mess in latest Big Ten power rankings

1. OHIO STATE (2-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 38-25 at Penn State
The Buckeyes held serve comfortably despite giving up 19 points in the second half. Penalties and issues in the kicking game kept this one from being more out of hand, but the underlying metrics look strong for Ryan Day’s program. They outgained the Nittany Lions 526-325, balanced the run and pass and haven’t turned the ball over through two games. Tack on a 10-of-18 performance on third down — they’re averaging 58% through two weeks — and this team is in a strong position. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, OSU has at least a 92.7% chance of winning each of its final six games.
2. WISCONSIN (1-0)
Previous: 2. Last week: No game.
The Badgers stay in this spot basically because of the chaos the rest of the way down the line. A COVID-19 outbreak in UW’s program has cost it another game this weekend against Purdue and makes it impossible to size up a Nov. 14 matchup against Michigan. Wisconsin’s defense came out humming in Week 1, and that is going to have to continue if it is shorthanded whenever the program returns to action. As long as the Badgers are eligible for the title game, they'll get consideration based on what they've done on the field. There's no room for error left on that front, though.
3. INDIANA (2-0)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 37-21 at Rutgers.
The Hoosiers are 2-0 thanks to another good performance by quarterback Michael Penix (238 yards, three touchdowns) and an opportunistic defense that intercepted Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral three times. It’s worth saying again and again: Tom Allen has done a really nice job at IU. A chance to make a statement arrives on Saturday against Michigan. Can you imagine: Indiana knocking off PSU and the Wolverines in the season’s first three weeks? It’s there for the taking.
4. NORTHWESTERN (2-0)
Previous: 7. Last week: W 21-20 at Iowa.
Might the Wildcats be the favorite in the West division after two weeks? Wisconsin still can have something to say about it assuming it gets back to action sooner rather than later and isn’t too decimated in player eligibility, but Pat Fitzgerald’s team is off to a good start. NU’s offense didn’t look as prolific this week as it did against Maryland — no surprise there — and it will have stiff tests ahead, but the Wildcats have a sturdy defense and are notoriously tough in close games. That should play well in a jumbled division.
5. PURDUE (2-0)
Previous: 6. Last week: W 31-24 at Illinois.
The Boilermakers moved to 2-0 by jumping out to a fast start against the shorthanded Illini and then hanging on. Rondale Moore hasn’t played yet this year, but sophomore receiver David Bell is a star, too. The sophomore through two games: 23 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Stack wins when the opportunity pops up and good things will happen. Unfortunately, the Boilermakers won't get that chance this weekend against Wisconsin because of that program's COVID-19 outbreak. Next up: Nov. 14 vs. Northwestern.
6. PENN STATE (0-2)
Previous: 5. Last week: L 38-25 vs. Ohio State
Once again Penn State showed it could play with Ohio State and once again the Nittany Lions didn’t have enough to get over the hump. The pass rush showed some good things and PSU has some weapons on offense — Jahan Dotson was spectacular with 144 receiving yards and three touchdowns — but the season is off to a bitter start at 0-2. PSU remains dangerous (hence the ranking ahead of several teams with a win this year) but it’s virtually impossible to see James Franklin’s team winning the East at this point as long as nothing totally crazy happens to the Buckeyes.
7. MICHIGAN (1-1)
Previous: 3. Last week: L 27-24 vs. Michigan State.
There’s no other way to say it: Saturday’s loss to Michigan State was a disastrous one for Jim Harbaugh and company. The Wolverines started fast with a win against Minnesota, but got bullied by the Spartans, who mounted a 92-yard drive in the fourth quarter to power a major upset. Michigan still has Indiana, Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State on its schedule this fall, too. It’s not going to get any easier for Harbaugh.
8. IOWA (0-2)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 21-20 vs. Northwestern.
Two weeks, two narrow losses for the Hawkeyes to begin the season. One week after attempting 39 passes against Purdue, first-year starting quarterback Spencer Petras threw it 50 times against Northwestern. Fifty! The Hawkeyes have good receivers and a talented tight end in Sam LaPorta, but something about them being 60% pass through two weeks just doesn’t sit right. Maybe it’s as simple as it hasn’t translated to wins. They can get it back on track — MSU and Minnesota are up the next two weeks — but Iowa has a hole to dig out of.
9. RUTGERS (1-1)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 37-21 vs. Indiana.
Even in a two-score loss, this looks like a much more competitive Scarlet Knights outfit under Greg Schiano. Are they going to win four games this year? Probably not, but the program seems to feel good about the early stages of the foundation. There are other winnable games on the slate … Saturday night at Ohio State is not one of them.
10. MICHIGAN STATE (1-1)
Previous: 13. Last week: W 27-24 vs. Michigan.
What a win for first-year head coach Mel Tucker. One week after an ugly loss and a seven-turnover outing against Rutgers, the Spartans bounced back, went to Ann Arbor and knocked off their in-state rival. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns and MSU has something in freshman receiver Ricky White, who caught eight passes for 196 and a touchdown.
11. NEBRASKA (0-1)
Previous: 11. Last week: No game.
Nebraska saw its Week 2 matchup against Wisconsin canceled through no fault of its own, but rather a COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin's program. Now the Huskers will get ready to travel to Northwestern. Things are nutty enough in the West that, if the Huskers get a win against Pat Fitzgerald’s team, it can squint and see a path toward division contention. A loss, though, with Penn State coming to town in Week 4, leads to a potentially rough road.
12. MARYLAND (1-1)
Previous: 14. Last week: W 45-44 OT vs. Minnesota.
How about the Terps? A week after a brutal, 40-point loss to Northwestern, Maryland rolled up nearly 700 yards of offense and knocked off Minnesota in overtime. Young quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa accounted for a staggering 458 yards of total offense (394 passing) and five total touchdowns (three passing). Senior running back Jake Funk rolled up 216 rushing yards and another score. It’s still a tough road forward for the Terps, but Tagovailoa and his trio of receivers — Jeshaun Jones, Dontay Demus and Rakim Jarrett — have a chance to be fun.
13. MINNESOTA (0-2)
Previous: 8. Last week: L 45-44 OT at Maryland
If it’s not panic time in Minneapolis yet, then panic time is rapidly approaching. One week after giving up 49 points to Michigan, the Gopher defense surrendered 45 to Maryland. The same Maryland team that had 207 yards and three points a week before against Northwestern. P.J. Fleck’s team has to get on track quickly. The defense, stingy all of last year, gave up 675 yards to the Terps. Yikes.
14. ILLINOIS (0-2)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 31-24 vs. Purdue.
The Illini gave up a prodigious passing performance for the second straight week, allowing Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell to throw for 371 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, Purdue has allowed seven passing touchdowns and forced just seven incompletions.
