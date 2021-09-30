The Blackshirts are emerging, but DC Erik Chinander says 'we've got so much more to give'

Each of the past two weeks, Nebraska’s defense has registered a superlative that could easily induce a double-take.
On the road against Oklahoma, the Blackshirts held the Sooners to 23 points, ending a streak of 65 games in which the OU offense scored at least 27.
One week later, Michigan State failed to achieve a first down in the final 30 minutes of regulation. Five possessions, five three-and-outs. Just 14 yards surrendered on 15 snaps.
Here’s the other side of the coin: Nebraska lost both games.
“We need to bring up the other side of the ball and then special teams too — hold them accountable, and by doing that hopefully we’ll get more wins,” sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer, a budding standout in the middle of the Husker defense, said Monday. “But I think just bringing up the rest of the team, and bringing them up to our standard is kind of what we’ve been trying to do.
“I think that’s the next step, and for the end result, we have to win.”
To be sure, there are moments the Blackshirts are looking to improve on. Oklahoma, leading by just seven points, had a first-and-14 at its own 4-yard line late in the fourth quarter but was able to move the ball and wind more than four minutes off the clock before punting it back to Nebraska in the final minute.
NU’s forced just one fumble and six turnovers total through five games and is a modest No. 67 nationally in third-down defense, allowing conversions on 37.7% of opponents' tries.
The Huskers, though, have steadily improved on the defensive side not only through Erik Chinander’s three-plus seasons at the helm but also over the first five games this fall. That dominant stretch against MSU did not go unnoticed.
“They held Michigan State to zero first downs in the second half, and it was one of the most dominant defensive performances that I’ve seen in the Big Ten in a long time,” said Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday as he prepared to bring his team to Lincoln this weekend. “I mean, that was incredibly impressive, and I think Michigan State’s outstanding on offense.”
Statistically, the unit has been solid in 2021, but the second half in East Lansing stands as a breakthrough.
The Huskers check in No. 7 in the stingy Big Ten in scoring defense at 17.2 points allowed per game, but that number is good for No. 26 in the country. Defense is winning all over the place this year — in part, to be sure, because of the number of defenders who returned for the extra year of eligibility. In 2020, 17.2 would have been the No. 9 mark in the country.
NU is 26th nationally in first downs allowed per game (16.4) and tied for 22nd nationally (tied for in the Big Ten) in allowing just 6.0 yards per pass attempt.
“It started last year. We’ve talked about it before, we went from whatever step in the ladder you want to say, whether it’s OK to good or good to better than average or however you want to term it,” said Chinander, whose unit’s yards allowed per play started at 5.8 in 2018 and steadily dropped to 5.6 in 2019, 5.5 last year and sits at 5.0 currently. “But I think they built confidence last year and they realized there were a lot of mistakes, and those kids wanted to fix those mistakes.”
Perhaps the hallmark of the Husker defense so far this season is its proficiency in preventing big plays. In fact, since Illinois hit two 45-yard plays in the season opener — a Mike Epstein run and a pass to set up a touchdown — the Huskers haven’t given up a play of 40-plus in four games since.
That started to leak a bit early on against the Spartans when Jayden Reed hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass and MSU had two other completions of 30-plus, but the Blackshirts shut off the faucet in the second half. They take pride in that.
“It is huge. The more we stack, the more confidence we are going to build,” redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. “I think it’s going to start flowing over to the whole team. Kind of that mentality that we’ve got, our little swagger that we’ve got to ourselves as we start to stack, saying, ‘Look, we can do it. You guys can do it, too, you just have to hop on the train with us a little bit.’”
Nebraska needs it to. By some metrics, the Huskers have the worst special teams output in the country so far. The offense has moved the ball — 6.3 yards per play matches 2018 as the best mark of Frost’s tenure in Lincoln — but hasn’t scored enough. The Huskers have yet to score more than 28 points against an FBS team and check in at No. 79 nationally overall at 27.6 per game.
So, for now, it’s up to the defense to try to keep Nebraska moving forward in 2021.
“They’re an outstanding defense,” Fitzgerald said. “Erik does a great job. I’ve had great respect for him as we got ready four years ago with what he did at Central Florida as we did our advance scout, and now to see the way they’ve recruited defensively and the way that group collectively, again, as a football fan first in the Midwest, it represents what I thought when I got recruited a little bit — I mean like 0.00001% by Nebraska and (Charlie) McBride back in the day — what the Blackshirts represent. I’m sure their entire fan base is incredibly proud of that defense and I think they put everybody else in the Big Ten on notice last weekend on the road with the way that they played in that second half."
Chinander thinks it might just be the start.
“We’ve got so much more to give,” he said. “We’re playing good right now, that’s great. Who cares? Let’s get better. I think there’s room for every single one of those guys — all 11, the next 11, all 22 — they’ve got a lot more to go.”
