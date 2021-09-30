The Blackshirts are emerging, but DC Erik Chinander says 'we've got so much more to give'

Nebraska needs it to. By some metrics, the Huskers have the worst special teams output in the country so far. The offense has moved the ball — 6.3 yards per play matches 2018 as the best mark of Frost’s tenure in Lincoln — but hasn’t scored enough. The Huskers have yet to score more than 28 points against an FBS team and check in at No. 79 nationally overall at 27.6 per game.

So, for now, it’s up to the defense to try to keep Nebraska moving forward in 2021.

“They’re an outstanding defense,” Fitzgerald said. “Erik does a great job. I’ve had great respect for him as we got ready four years ago with what he did at Central Florida as we did our advance scout, and now to see the way they’ve recruited defensively and the way that group collectively, again, as a football fan first in the Midwest, it represents what I thought when I got recruited a little bit — I mean like 0.00001% by Nebraska and (Charlie) McBride back in the day — what the Blackshirts represent. I’m sure their entire fan base is incredibly proud of that defense and I think they put everybody else in the Big Ten on notice last weekend on the road with the way that they played in that second half."

Chinander thinks it might just be the start.