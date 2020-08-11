The biggest questions facing NU and the Big Ten after the cancellation of fall sports

And for a league and commissioner that has trumpeted player health and safety over and over and over again, how will the Big Ten square canceling a fall season with playing a spring season and then trying to turn around and start another fall season a few months later?

Just how crazy could the spring get?

Imagine this: Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s soccer, baseball and wrestling not only playing during the same week, but maybe even on the same day.

There are only so many days to get things in come spring time. And in a place like Nebraska, spring time isn’t exactly predictable weatherwise. An already untenable situation could devolve into total chaos when it comes to scheduling not only games, but practice time in places such as the Hawks Championship Center.

How would Husker fans divide their time? Would attendance suffer at some events because of others taking place at the same time?

Everything is on the table right now, with no real clear answers as to how it all might fit together when the calendar rolls over to 2021.

Can the Huskers play this fall?