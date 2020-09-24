The Big Ten landscape: 'GameDay' signs and message board material for each league team

West Division
Illinois
"GameDay" Sign:
Lovie lost his best pro prospect when he shaved his beard
Message board material:
* We really thought the division was within reach this year???
There is some hope that Illinois is ready to be a West Division contender whenever the Big Ten gets back on the field. That's not impossible, but a better bet is that the Illini continue to be a tough out while still not quite climbing the ladder to the division's upper crust.
* Isaiah Williams was a five-star recruit. Let’s get him on the field.
The St. Louis product is a dynamic athlete and is the kind of player Illinois can try to build around. He was limited to four games as a freshman due in part to a leg injury but preserved his redshirt year in the process. How big of a role will he have now?
Iowa
"GameDay" Sign:
Hey Kirk, which way to the weight room? Want to make sure we steer clear
Message Board Material:
* Forget Fidone, LaPorta is the next great Hawkeye TE.
Iowa's churned out NFL-caliber tight ends, and Sam LaPorta might just be the next really good one. All the same, it must sting in Iowa City that four-star 2021 TE Thomas Fidone picked the Huskers over the Hawkeyes.
* Turns out Nate Stanley was way underappreciated, huh?
Iowa will have to break in a new quarterback for the first time in years following Nate Stanley's graduation. The odds-on favorite is sophomore Spencer Petras, who is 6-of-11 for 25 yards for his career. Stanley started 39 straight games over three seasons. Talk about a big adjustment.
Minnesota
"GameDay" Sign:
P.J. Fleck says
Boat
Tow
Needed
Message Board Material:
* This team has more talent than people give it credit for — Fleck’s building.
Minnesota has quietly built depth as P.J. Fleck enters his fourth season. There are some headliners that get much of the attention, but Fleck hasn't neglected the front lines or the overall roster depth required to last in the Big Ten.
* I guess Ciarrocca and Bateman were pretty important to the offense.
At the same time, it's been a rough offseason in Minneapolis. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left for Penn State, star receiver Rashod Bateman opted out and offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. transferred. Quarterback Tanner Morgan and company have their work cut out for them.
Nebraska
"GameDay" Sign:
What’s Herbie Husker’s least favorite sport? Bowling.
Message Board Material:
* I’m drinking the Kool-Aid and hoping this is the year it doesn’t cause gut rot.
The Huskers were prematurely tabbed favorites in the West in the leadup to the 2019 season and ended up going 5-7. There's a sense Nebraska could be better on both sides of the ball than last year, but fans will try their best to be cautious about expectations, too.
* Starting this 2023 thread early: Are we finally not a program in transition?
Overhauling a roster is no easy task, nor is building offensive and defensive line units that can hold up week in and week out in the Big Ten. The 2020 Huskers aren't going to be a finished project, and the days of having a fully formed, deep roster may still be a ways off yet.
Northwestern
"GameDay" Sign:
I Snapchatted Fitz the game plan by mistake, but I think we’re safe
Message Board Material:
* Wow, who's this new guy?
Northwestern hired offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian in December after Mick McCall became the first assistant coach fired by Pat Fitzgerald since 2007. There's only room to go up, essentially, considering NU was No. 126 out of 130 nationally in total offense.
* Peyton Ramsey: Actually really good.
Northwestern landed Indiana transfer quarterback Petyon Ramsey over the offseason, and he should bring some stability and veteran presence to the position right away. Oh, and he's pretty darn talented, too.
Purdue
"GameDay" Sign:
More handsome: Purdue Pete or Bob Diaco?
Message Board Material:
* Can somebody translate this DCBD quote for me?
The Boilermakers are entering Year 1 under new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco. The longtime coach had a rough go of it in Lincoln back in 2017 but rebounded with a solid defense at Louisiana Tech in 2019. It'll be interesting to see how his first Purdue defense comes together.
* Ugh, I miss Rondale.
Man, it's too bad that Purdue (and the Big Ten) only got 17 games of Rondale Moore. The junior receiver missed most of 2019 with an injury and declared for the NFL Draft this summer instead of waiting out a decision on if/when the Big Ten will play.
Wisconsin
"GameDay" Sign:
I bought this sign at Walmart
One section over from Paul Chryst’s closet
Message Board Material:
* And yet, we’re *still* three TD underdogs to tOSU.
Wisconsin will probably enter the next season as the favorites in the West again. The Badgers, though, have lost eight straight games (and 11 of the past 12) to the Buckeyes, including three Big Ten title games. That's the ceiling right now for UW.
* Man, how good is Jalen Berger going to be?
Wisconsin has to replace star running back Jonathan Taylor, who's off to the NFL, but it will have options. Among them: Freshman Jalen Berger, a four-star prospect from New Jersey who could be next in line.
East Division
Indiana
"GameDay" Sign:
We finally have our own website because we were able to string together three Ws
Message board material:
* Don't see why we can't go to the Rose Bowl.
Indiana returns 17 players who started games last year when it put together its first eight-win season since 1993 and lost three games by single digits. While the brutally tough East will make it hard to move up, the Hoosiers' hopes should be high.
* Are we worried about the offense?
The Hoosiers will break in a rookie offensive coordinator (Nick Sheridan) who takes over for rising star Kalen DeBoer. There's a lot of skill on that side of the ball. Can Sheridan make it hum like DeBoer did?
Maryland
"GameDay" Sign:
This sign has as many wins as Maryland since last October
Message board material:
* Locksley getting those 'cruits.
Head coach Mike Locksley put together the nation's 31st-ranked recruiting class for 2020, a group that ranked sixth in the Big Ten in the 247 Sports composite. He's well on his way to another strong group with his 2021 class.
* Our tiny babies have grown into men.
Maryland returns 10 players who started as freshmen or sophomores last season, and those young players took their lumps. That's the price that comes with trying to rebuild from the ground up.
Michigan
"GameDay" Sign:
Kevin Warren has more credibility than our offense
Message board material:
* So sick of this.
Every year kind of looks the same for the Wolverines, who once again were good but not great in 2019. The season ended with blowout losses to Ohio State and Alabama. They've yet to beat the Buckeyes under Jim Harbaugh.
* Is our offense done being offensive?
Michigan brought in Josh Gattis to run the offense in 2019 and ended the season outside the top 40 in the four major statistical measures (scoring, rushing, passing, total). The Wolverines simply have to be better there if they want to take the step from good to great.
Michigan State
"GameDay" Sign:
Every
Spartan coach
Probably
Needs an introduction
Message board material:
* Anybody seen the coaches?
Mel Tucker was hired Feb. 12 and quickly set about putting his fingerprints on the Michigan State program. One month later, the whole operation was shut down because of the pandemic. If any team needed a full spring, it was the Spartans.
* This is Year Zero.
Michigan State has enough to deal with off the field that no amount of on-field practice was was going to remedy. The Spartans needed a hard reset from the end of the Mark Dantonio era, and they're getting it.
Ohio State
"GameDay" Sign:
Every (Ryan) Day is a party when you're a Buckeye
Message board material:
* Conference play is so boring.
Ohio State is so far ahead of the rest of the Big Ten, it's not funny. Last year, the Buckeyes won each game by at least two scores, with just two games decided by fewer than 14 points,
* It's Fields' Heisman to lose.
He was already a Heisman Trophy contender last year, and with Ohio State having to replace most of the weapons around, Justin Fields, in the second year under quarterback guru Ryan Day, may shoulder an even bigger load whenever the season starts.
Penn State
"GameDay" Sign:
The only thing tougher than driving to State College on gameday is playing the Nittany Lions
Message board material:
* More like Why-cah is Parsons sitting out?
Micah Parsons' decision to opt-out of this season of football is one of the biggest losses for any team in the country. Parsons is a sure-fire pro and would have been a favorite to win the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.
* This is the year. I can feel it.
Penn State played Ohio State closer than anyone last year (a 28-17 loss in Columbus), and in theory, will get the Buckeyes at home this year if the Big Ten ever decides to release a schedule. On the right night, the Lions could be the Big Ten team to knock the Buckeyes from their perch.
Rutgers
"GameDay" Sign:
Noah (Vedral) will lead us through the flood
Message board material:
* In Greg we trust.
Greg Schiano has already worked one miracle in Piscataway, taking Rutgers from doormat to top-15 program in the early 2000s. Can his formula work in the brutal Big Ten?
* Show me the money.
One of Schiano's biggest demands in coming back to Rutgers was a massive financial commitment to the football program, both in facilities and salaries. He got it, and now it's up to him to make sure those dollars don't go to waste.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!