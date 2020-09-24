The Big Ten landscape: 'GameDay' signs and message board material for each league team

* I guess Ciarrocca and Bateman were pretty important to the offense.

At the same time, it's been a rough offseason in Minneapolis. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca left for Penn State, star receiver Rashod Bateman opted out and offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap Jr. transferred. Quarterback Tanner Morgan and company have their work cut out for them.

Nebraska

"GameDay" Sign:

What’s Herbie Husker’s least favorite sport? Bowling.

Message Board Material:

* I’m drinking the Kool-Aid and hoping this is the year it doesn’t cause gut rot.

The Huskers were prematurely tabbed favorites in the West in the leadup to the 2019 season and ended up going 5-7. There's a sense Nebraska could be better on both sides of the ball than last year, but fans will try their best to be cautious about expectations, too.

* Starting this 2023 thread early: Are we finally not a program in transition?