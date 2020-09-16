The Big Ten is back (again): Football season set for Oct. 23-24 kickoff, league announces

For Nebraska, that means an October start to the season for the first time since 1943, when the team opened on Oct. 2 of that year. This will be the latest start to a Husker football season since 1892, when the team known as the Bugeaters started that campaign also started on Oct. 24 against Doane.

But at least it's a start.

“We are very pleased with the decision by the Big Ten to play football this fall after carefully considering the extensive work by the Medical Committee," University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green and Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said in a joint statement. "The safety protocols established by the conference are the most stringent in the country, and will help protect our student-athletes, staff and coaches.

"At Nebraska, we have worked hard since last spring to ensure the safety of our Husker family and are confident of the steps we’ve taken. We look forward to working with the Big Ten protocols and will be ready to play on October 24."

The Big Ten's plan will include daily rapid testing for every person involved with a football program. Daily antigen testing mus

Of course, there were scheduled starts before.