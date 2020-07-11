The best of Husker rewatch: Lincoln coach shares his list of best games and players after watching 42 vintage Nebraska football games

T10. 1982, Penn State 27, Nebraska 24: You ask any Nebraska fan over the age of 60 about this game and you will get an immediate response about one single play, a Penn State catch even though the player was out of bounds. To this day when I mention this game my father gets upset about the officiating. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen. Even though I knew what happened I still yelled at the computer screen. There were just so many great college football players in this game on both sides. Unfortunately, a horrific call kept Osborne from winning his first national championship as head coach.