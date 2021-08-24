The Alliance: What is it, and what does it mean for Nebraska?

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 on Tuesday announced the formation of an “alliance” between the leagues to help tackle the major changes that are likely coming to college athletics.
Full of layers, nuance, politics, and yes, money, the massive undertaking is the first step towards creating a united front as college sports appear on the verge of massive fundamental change.
Here’s a simplified look at what it all means, and how it might affect Nebraska.
What is it?
The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 conferences are banding together on a wide variety of topics affecting the future of college sports. Everything from scheduling games, the future structure of the NCAA, federal legislative efforts, diversity and inclusion, social justice, gender equity and academics.
While no immediate major changes are expected, the three leagues plan to work together as college sports continues to hurtle towards a seismic shift in the way it operates.
Why did this come about?
While the wheels have been in motion for some time, things ramped up when Texas and Oklahoma announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC to give the league 16 teams and a powerful product to put on television.
The alliance provides a chance to “hit the reset button, come together, and make a positive difference in the future of college sports,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkov said.
So while scheduling will be a large component of this, it’s also an opportunity to slow the rate of change and get power conference schools from coast to coast on the same page when it comes to big decisions and big changes.
What does it mean for the Big Ten?
In the short term, probably not much from a tangible perspective. The alliance plans to honor all existing scheduling contracts. In football, for example, many schools have games scheduled well into the 2030s.
Nebraska has just one schedule opening in 2024, one in 2027, and two in 2029. So it could be a while before any major scheduling changes take place.
What the alliance will do is keep the league, already one of the two most powerful in the nation, in a strong position for whenever major changes come down the road. There will be a lot of money, and a lot of prestige up for grabs in the coming years. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC believe this alliance is the best way for the leagues to position themselves to take advantage of those things.
What does it mean for Nebraska?
It means the Huskers are in a much better position than their old Big 12 counterparts. Leadership at NU has made clear that the school is happy in the Big Ten and doesn’t plan to go anywhere. Now, the Huskers will go along for the ride wherever this alliance takes them, and the rest of the other 40 schools in the three leagues.
"The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will benefit from several exciting opportunities provided by this Alliance," NU chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Trev Alberts said in a joint statement. "Competing more regularly against ACC and Pac-12 opponents will continue spread the Nebraska brand from coast to coast, which should add excitement for our fans and alumni and be of great value in recruiting."
As far as the fun stuff, the alliance clears the way for some potentially fun matchups down the road. The alliance includes a scheduling component for football, and men’s and women’s basketball “designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country,” according to a joint news release from the three leagues.
Men’s and women’s basketball, with their schedules made year by year, figure to be the first to benefit. The alliance means the three conferences plan to add early and mid-season games as well as annual events between the conferences. Think Big Ten/ACC Challenge in hoops, but on a larger scale.
Long story short, Nebraska stands to benefit from the alliance, no matter what form it takes.
