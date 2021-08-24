The Alliance: What is it, and what does it mean for Nebraska?

The alliance provides a chance to “hit the reset button, come together, and make a positive difference in the future of college sports,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkov said.

So while scheduling will be a large component of this, it’s also an opportunity to slow the rate of change and get power conference schools from coast to coast on the same page when it comes to big decisions and big changes.

What does it mean for the Big Ten?

In the short term, probably not much from a tangible perspective. The alliance plans to honor all existing scheduling contracts. In football, for example, many schools have games scheduled well into the 2030s.

Nebraska has just one schedule opening in 2024, one in 2027, and two in 2029. So it could be a while before any major scheduling changes take place.

What the alliance will do is keep the league, already one of the two most powerful in the nation, in a strong position for whenever major changes come down the road. There will be a lot of money, and a lot of prestige up for grabs in the coming years. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC believe this alliance is the best way for the leagues to position themselves to take advantage of those things.