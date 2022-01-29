The 3 Husker position groups that will look completely different when spring ball arrives

As the calendar closes in on a turn to February and a recruiting dead period arrives at the end of the weekend, the Nebraska football program settles into four weeks of weight room work before spring ball begins.

With a group of 16 midyear enrollees part of that mix and set to participate in spring ball when it opens Feb. 28, the Huskers have completely overhauled several position groups and infused new blood into nearly every part of the roster.

Here are three positions that will feature particularly different-looking competitions this spring.

Secondary

No group will have as much change as Travis Fisher’s. The Huskers are tasked with replacing three starters and have a whopping five new scholarship players on campus for spring ball. Four of them have been cornerbacks by trade — prized high school recruit Jaeden Gould, former four-star and Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, former FCS All-American Omar Brown and junior college transfer Javier Morton — while juco transfer DeShon Singleton projects as a safety all the way.

The question becomes, essentially, who is going to play where? NU finished the 2021 season with three quality cornerback candidates for two starting jobs in Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark and the young Marques Buford. At safety, nobody had earned more than reserve duty outside of Myles Farmer, who is a heavy favorite for one starting job. Somebody somewhere is going to switch positions and be in a better position for playing time because of it. Who that is remains an open question ahead of spring ball.

One interesting thing about the incoming transfer group is its youth. Brown was a too-good-to-pass-up late addition to the midyear class and has the most experience of the quintet. Morton and Singleton played just one year of juco ball and Hill played in 11 games as a true freshman last fall at Arizona State.

Fisher has quite a puzzle — and several new pieces — to try to fit together.

Wide receivers

Mickey Joseph’s first group at Nebraska has a chance to be a good one, and it’s in part because of the midyear trio of Trey Palmer, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Victor Jones.

Those three join a returning set headlined by Omar Manning and Zavier Betts plus a young corps that includes Alante Brown, Will Nixon and a trio of redshirt freshmen who didn’t see the field last year.

The newcomers, though, are expected to waste little time making their presence felt. Palmer and Garcia-Castaneda become two of the fastest players in the group — and likely on the roster — right from the start as they transfer from LSU and New Mexico State, respectively. Palmer (6-foot-1, 190) ran 10.42 seconds in the 100 meters in high school and is also a talented return man. He looks like a logical replacement in the slot for 2021 top receiver Samori Toure. Garcia-Castaneda can play inside or outside and Jones is a big, talented outside receiver who should have a chance to crack the rotation early after a very productive high school career in Florida.

“I already told them, everybody’s going to be held accountable, but the best man wins,” Joseph said last month.

Quarterbacks

You didn’t think we were going to forget, did you?

Nebraska has five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for spring ball and three of them just arrived on campus this month.

That should spice things up for new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple.

The conventional wisdom is that Texas transfer Casey Thompson, who led the Big 12 in touchdown passes and started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021, will quickly establish himself as the starter and Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy (four years of eligibility) will jockey with Logan Smothers (three plus a redshirt), Heinrich Haarberg (four) and incoming freshman Richard Torres for the No. 2 job and positioning for the post-Thompson era.

The questions will come in something of a cascading order. First, are there any surprises in how the spring plays out among the group? That is certainly possible, but if not, who emerges as the favorite or co-favorites behind Thompson? Then, after that, does somebody who falls behind the pack think about leaving or is the group young enough that everybody stays through the 2022 season at least?

The only sure thing at this stage is that the Huskers are headlong into a new era at quarterback and the coming months will be fascinating at the most important position on the roster.

Honorable mentions

NU has two new running backs and could potentially add a third in 2022 target Ajay Allen, but only junior college transfer Anthony Grant is in for spring ball. A new position coach and a wide-open race make it among the most intriguing groups this spring, though.

Similar can be said on the offensive line, where Hunter Anthony and Kevin Williams arrive as midyear adds and the search for more help on the transfer market will carry through the spring. Those veteran guys will factor in, but overall the young corps of returning players and their development under new coach Donovan Raiola is going to be the deciding factor on whether the front line swims or sinks.

The defensive line’s spring will be different, but only because of the absences of four departed players — Ben Stille, Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Jordon Riley — and coach Tony Tuioti.

Special teams might have made the list, but transfer punter Brian Buschini is as close to a no-doubt starter as there is on the roster and transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode doesn’t arrive until spring.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

