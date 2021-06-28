The 2021 Most Intriguing Huskers list is here. We start with some honorable mentions

It is that time of year again.
The dog days of summer are here, although this particular summer is significantly shorter for the Nebraska football program. After not wrapping up the 2020 season until Dec. 18 and with a Week Zero game on tap Aug. 28, there are three fewer weeks in the offseason for the Huskers in 2021.
So, with the beginning of preseason camp just a month away, it’s time for the Journal Star’s countdown of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
First, though, some honorable mentions:
The stalwarts: Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke are the lynchpins in the middle of the field. They’re both fathers, both have played a ton of football and both have the trust of the coaching staff. The younger guys are intriguing, but this pair is integral.
Tight end Austin Allen, meanwhile, anchors what should be one of the better tight end rooms in the country. His game has grown steadily, and the main question is if he’ll truly breakout and have a huge year. Either way, he’s one of the offense’s best players.
The freshman wide receivers: NU’s depth chart is such that Latrell Neville, Shawn Hardy II and Kamonte Grimes may have a tough time cracking the two-deep, which prevents any of the three from cracking the top 30 just yet. Even though they’ve only been on campus a few weeks, however, there’s already buzz about what this trio brings to the table. Perhaps sooner rather than later.
The specialists: Freshman punter Daniel Cerni and sophomore William Przystup continue to battle for the punting job. Can place-kicker Connor Culp build on a rock-solid first year in the program? Special teams improvement is critical, and it starts with the specialists.
A one-year-or-less-away LB: Among the players who benefited the most from spring ball, Blaise Gunnerson must be near the top of the list. Now healthy, the freshman outside linebacker certainly looks the part. Mike Dawson’s room has plenty of experienced options, so Gunnerson might not knock down the door in 2021. It wouldn’t be entirely surprising, though.
The O-line’s next line: Four starters are pretty much set on the offensive line — three of them are in the top 30, too — but there are some intriguing players in the mix behind, too. Matt Sichterman and Brant Banks are competing for the right guard spot, but Banks could play tackle, too. Then there’s Nouredin Nouili, who used a strong spring to catapult himself into the No. 2 left tackle job and into position to see playing time some way, somehow this fall.
