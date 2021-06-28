The 2021 Most Intriguing Huskers list is here. We start with some honorable mentions

It is that time of year again.

The dog days of summer are here, although this particular summer is significantly shorter for the Nebraska football program. After not wrapping up the 2020 season until Dec. 18 and with a Week Zero game on tap Aug. 28, there are three fewer weeks in the offseason for the Huskers in 2021.

So, with the beginning of preseason camp just a month away, it’s time for the Journal Star’s countdown of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

First, though, some honorable mentions:

The stalwarts: Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke are the lynchpins in the middle of the field. They’re both fathers, both have played a ton of football and both have the trust of the coaching staff. The younger guys are intriguing, but this pair is integral.