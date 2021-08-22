The 12 loudest games at Memorial Stadium, beginning with a Halloween afternoon in 1992

This choice is definitely about a colossal couple of minutes. First, Alex Henery booted a 57-yard field goal — the longest in school history — to give the home team a 33-31 lead with 1:43 remaining. Then, all-world defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made sure Henery’s field goal would hold up when he intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. The sight of Suh rumbling into the end zone was just a little too much for Husker fans to take. Many of them were downright delirious with joy. This was the final regular-season game of Pelini’s first season in charge, which went better than many expected. This was Nebraska playing itself out of a Sun Bowl berth and into the Gator Bowl against Clemson. And, yes, this was dear ol’ NU beating Colorado. Wonderful times.