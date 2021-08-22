 Skip to main content
The 12 loudest games at Memorial Stadium, beginning with a Halloween afternoon in 1992
topical

From the 2021 Nebraska football guide: All of the Journal Star's preview content in one place series
  • 0

The absolute loudest games at Memorial Stadium?

That sort of beauty is in the eye — and ears — of the beholder.

Nevertheless, we came up with 12 especially loud Nebraska home games based largely on feedback — lots of feedback, thank you — from Husker fans.

You want goosebumps? You can find many of these games on YouTube.

By the way, note how many times Oklahoma appears on our list.

Yeah, that little game Sept. 18 in Norman has just a bit of nostalgia attached to it, huh?

At any rate, enjoy the memories, and see you at the stadium.

Nebraska vs. Colorado, 1992

Fans converge upon the goal post after Nebraska defeats Colorado 52-7 in 1992 at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska 52, Colorado 7, 1992

It was Halloween. Both teams were in the top 10 — tied at No. 8, actually. Colorado’s T.J. Cunningham bobbled the opening kickoff, pinning the Buffaloes deep in their own territory. North Stadium was already going berserk. One play later, the noise became deafening when Koy Detmer’s tipped pass was intercepted by Travis Hill. Yeah, the game turned into a blowout, but the stadium rocked most of the day. Detmer was completely overmatched. Nebraska’s defense was swarming all day, but you have to wonder how much the atmosphere rattled the QB. “Loudest game from start to finish without a doubt,” Husker fan Dan Smith tweeted.

Nebraska 41, Miami 31, 2014

 Ameer Abdullah ran 35 times for 229 yards as Nebraska racked up 343 rushing yards (6.5 per carry). NU ran inside and outside, out of the pistol, shotgun and Wildcat, with no tight ends and two tight ends. Abdullah found sizable holes but also the smallest of creases. He was brilliant. “I told the backs and O-line: If we come off physical and hit them in the mouth, hit them in the mouth, we’re going to wear them down,” Abdullah said afterward. “With our attitude and physicality, I really felt like we had the upper hand on those guys.” My heavens, the crowd appreciated it. All of it. A Husker nemesis from way back went down hard that night.

1978 season: Orange Bowl

Tom Osborne exhorts his defense during a 1978 game against Missouri at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska 17, Oklahoma 14, 1978

 Oklahoma, a dominant powerhouse in the 1970s, entered the game ranked No. 1. Nebraska coach Tom Osborne had begun his tenure at NU by dropping five straight games to OU. But here was the breakthrough. The Sooners helped matters by fumbling 10 times and losing six, the last of them as eventual Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims was going in for what would’ve been the winning score. Husker safety Jeff Hansen delivered the jarring hit that shook the ball loose, and monster back Jim Pillen recovered at the 3-yard line. It was a cold, gray day. But when a stadium shakes, you tend to forget about your cold toes.

Nebraska 31, Alabama 24, 1977

This one tends to get lost in the discussion for some reason. Nebraska was unranked after losing the season opener to Washington State. Fourth-ranked Alabama came to Lincoln expecting to roll past the home team. Not so fast, amigos. With a near-nationwide audience watching on ABC, the Huskers pulled out all the stops to give Bear Bryant’s Tide its only defeat of the season. Alabama would finish the season ranked No. 2 in both polls. “I was 9, my parents got tickets in the West Stadium near the south end zone,” Husker fan Mike Melbye recalls. “After the second Pillen interception, I told my mom this was crazy, and my ears hurt. That moment was when I became a diehard fan.”

Colorado vs. Nebraska, 1994

Colorado's Chris Hudson (left), Jon Knutson (back), Matt Russell (16) and Ted Johnson (right) converge to bring down NU's Brook Berringer after an 11-yard run on Oct. 29, 1994.

Nebraska 24, Colorado 7, 1994

 

 Quarterback Brook Berringer was superb as the third-ranked Huskers defeated the No. 2 Buffaloes to stake their claim as the nation’s top team. "They dominated the game from the onset in all phases of the game," CU coach Bill McCartney told reporters afterward. Nebraska won its 22nd straight game at Memorial Stadium, which was sold out for the 200th consecutive time. The win snapped the Huskers' 12-game losing streak against top-five teams dating to 1987. So, yeah, it felt cathartic. Enormous. NU was in the midst of building a raft of momentum toward Osborne’s first national crown as head coach.

Nebraska 28, Oklahoma 24, 1982

 The Huskers wrapped up their second straight Big Eight championship and Orange Bowl bid. The end of this one was especially remarkable. Scott Strasburger intercepted a throwback pass at the Oklahoma 23 and returned it to the OU 1 with 26 seconds remaining. Delirious Husker fans rushed the field, resulting in a 15-yard penalty against the home team. Tom Osborne waved fans off the field. The goalposts came down, and a number of people were injured in the chaos, including four who were treated at Lincoln General Hospital. During the third quarter, a UNL police sergeant was taken to the hospital after being struck in the back of the neck by a frozen orange. Man, those were the days. Side note: U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Fremont puts this game atop his personal list of loudest games on Stadium Drive.

Trev Alberts

Trev Alberts celebrates a play against Washington in 1991.

Washington 36, Nebraska 21, 1991

 

 The crowd was primed for a breakthrough night of sorts. The Huskers had lost four of their previous five televised regular-season games as well as four straight bowls. For the better part of three quarters on this warm and breezy evening, it appeared the home team was on the brink of something big. When Derek Brown scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run and Byron Bennett added the extra-point kick, the ninth-ranked Huskers led 21-9. Only 5:32 remained in the third quarter. But the eventual national co-champions dominated the rest of the way, and in the postgame, NU defensive coordinator Charlie McBride expressed concern about fan negativism that would be thrown the team’s way.

Nebraska 10, Oklahoma 3, 2009

 

 “Every offensive play for OU felt like a rock concert,” Husker fan Thomas Pargett tweeted in regard to one of the most memorable games of the Bo Pelini era at NU. The Huskers prevailed in this night game despite managing only seven first downs and 180 yards of total offense. Of course, the Blackshirts came to the rescue, intercepting five passes. Senior safety Matt O’Hanlon tied a school record with three picks while recording a career-high 12 tackles. His third interception ended the Sooners’ last chance at the end zone with 27 seconds left. "That's the best I've heard our crowd in a while,” Pelini said afterward. “It was good to see. I think it brought extra energy to us. I thank the crowd. I'll be honest with you, it hasn't been that way this year."

Eric Crouch

Husker quarterback Eric Crouch beats an Oklahoma defensive lineman downfield and catches a pass from backup quarterback Mike Stuntz and turns it into a 63-yard touchdown against the Sooners on Oct. 27, 2001, in the most successful trick play Nebraska has run in recent years.

Nebraska 20, Oklahoma 10, 2001

 The stadium was super-charged that day — Nebraska was ranked third nationally, Oklahoma second — but this is largely about a certain moment of the game. You know the one. Husker quarterback Eric Crouch dashed downfield after handing off to Thunder Collins, who gave the ball to Mike Stuntz, who … you know the rest. Crouch's 63-yard touchdown reception not only solidified the biggest regular-season triumph of the Frank Solich era, it gave Heisman Trophy voters something to look at in an otherwise ordinary Crouch performance. “Wasn't at the game, but was watching it on TV (about five miles away),” recalls Jeff Buescher. “Beautiful fall day, had the door to the deck open, heard the stadium roar from Black 41 Flash Reverse.” Yes, that loud.

Nebraska 27, Notre Dame 10, 2001

 In Nebraska's first nonconference night game at Memorial Stadium since losing to Washington in 1991, the fifth-ranked Huskers broke from an expansive group of lukewarm national-championship contenders and solidified their status as a legitimate title threat. Playing on Solich's 57th birthday, Nebraska received some gifts in the form of three Notre Dame turnovers in the first quarter, helping the Huskers bolt to a 17-0 lead. NU led 27-3 at halftime and was never seriously threatened thereafter while winning its 16th straight home game. The stadium was buzzing from start to finish.

Missouri vs. Nebraska

Nebraska running back Roy Helu Jr. (10) beats the last man Missouri linebacker Andrew Gachkar (6) to score at 2:46 of the first quarter at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 30, 2010. 

Nebraska 31, Missouri 17, 2010

 

 Things were still looking awfully promising during the Pelini era when seventh-ranked Mizzou came to town for an afternoon affair. Ardent Husker fan Jay Urban remembers one scene in particular. “The goal line stand,” he said. “On third down, we helicoptered (Blaine) Gabbert. They went for it inside the 1 on fourth down. Once he went into the count, the south end zone sent up a wall of noise so loud, the tailback could not hear the count and false-started. Mizzou kicked a field goal.” Roy Helu Jr. ran for a school-record 307 yards, igniting Nebraska to its first win against a top-10 team during the Pelini-era.

Nebraska 40, Colorado 31, 2008

 This choice is definitely about a colossal couple of minutes. First, Alex Henery booted a 57-yard field goal — the longest in school history — to give the home team a 33-31 lead with 1:43 remaining. Then, all-world defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made sure Henery’s field goal would hold up when he intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. The sight of Suh rumbling into the end zone was just a little too much for Husker fans to take. Many of them were downright delirious with joy. This was the final regular-season game of Pelini’s first season in charge, which went better than many expected. This was Nebraska playing itself out of a Sun Bowl berth and into the Gator Bowl against Clemson. And, yes, this was dear ol’ NU beating Colorado. Wonderful times.

Tags

