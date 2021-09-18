'That's what we needed': How did they survive NU scare? Sooners point to blocked extra point

But it didn't take Coe long to bulldoze through the line, and it didn't take Fields long to get the crowd back into it.

"I think it just goes to show what we've been emphasizing as a team, playing four-quarter football and always finishing," Fields said. "We got to go out and play every single play like it's our last.

"Unfortunately, we gave up a touchdown, but that's a big play, it's able to shift momentum, get the offense back rolling."

Indeed it did. Oklahoma's offense responded with a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive to take a 23-9 lead with 10:24 remaining.

For a team that gets a lot of attention for it's offense, the Sooners put a big emphasis on special teams, too.

"I don't know how most teams in the country are, but we take that part of the game really seriously," OU linebacker Nik Bonitto said.

When the ball landed in Fields' hands, he knew it was his chance to turn on the burners. OU's assistant coaches track the speed of its players during games, and Fields wanted to leave a fast mark, he said.

"When I got the ball, I'm trying to go 23 miles per hour," the senior safety said.