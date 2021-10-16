'That was truly culture versus skill,' says Fleck after his shorthanded Gophers fend off NU

"(Adrian Martinez) can hurt you running the ball with the option stuff they do, and then also pull it down and scramble, so everybody was just doing their job trying to take away the option stuff," Gibbens said. "Guys in the middle pushing the pocket, guys not rushing past the quarterback. They did an unbelievable job. It was just a combined effort with everybody doing their job and playing really hard."

Said defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney, a Clemson transfer who had a big game, "We knew they were going to try and run it in, and we just had to have some pride, blow our chests out and go make a play. But, yeah, that was an awesome play. We got great push up front and made a great play.”

It marked a big day for a Minnesota defense that, while it gave up some chunk plays, never allowed the Huskers to get settled in offensively outside of the Martinez-Austin Allen connection.

With two weeks off, the Gophers spent a lot of time looking for ways to stop Nebraska's running game, which ranked second in the Big Ten at 223.6 yards per contest.